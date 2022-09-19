Vivienne Hu Spring 2023 CFDA New York Fashion Week

The collection is inspired by the morning glow. It explores the changes of the sky light the cloud shadows and its flowing beauty.

Vivienne Hu’s iconic simple and elegant style is consistent and stands true with this collection. The print elements to the collection are also unique and consistent with the brand. Flying birds, special silk fabric and boldly combined glitter makes the collection light, solemn and romantic yet, realistic. The streamlined tailoring process, fits the human body and the partial structured silhouette. This allows the collection to convey feminine elegance and individual expression.

Vivienne Hu

This season Vivienne Hu will also be releasing the flagship iconic shoes. While sandals are a staple summer item for every woman, this series maintains the Roman strap design. This particular sandal uses full sheepskin material with stylish rivets. Starting with details, the sewing thread decoration of the high-heeled slippers and even the metal zipper on the heel of the ankle boots, convey both retro and modern temperament.

