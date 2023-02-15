Visionary Designer Malan Breton Ignites New York Fashion Week with Fantôme Collection

Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton presented his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme at the Lemán Ballroom during New York Fashion Week. Singularly sensational, the showcase bore the title of “Fantôme.”

This stunning collection played off the sensitive themes of conscience, hope, night, day, and human desire. The musical score driving the fashion show was Efisio Cross. The models Hair was styled by Award Winning British Hairdresser Philipp Haug, owner of Haug London Haus Salon, with the Schwarzkopf Pro Team. Beauty by Team Marcello Costa. Jewelry was provided by Illumin Designs.

Fantôme was produced as part of EPN New York Fashion Week. The series of shows are highly regarded as the most fascinating and elegant shows during New York Fashion Week and held at the most elegant and unique venues in the city.

Malan Breton

Photos: Danny Chin

Notable attendees at the show included; Malan Breton, Irina Pantaeva, Sean Young, Baayork Lee, Ray Angry, Jan Sport (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Broadway Director Jerry Mitchell, Jean Shafiroff, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Marc Bouwer, Thomas Farley, Michael Musto, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Olivia Arben, Ian James, Idris Veliu, Christopher Elliot, Charlii Sebunya, Angel Pai, Mimi Tao, Crystle Stewart, Noah Fosse, Emma Snowden Jones, Raban Freiherr von Arnim, Allison Ecung Freifrau von Arnim, Cynthia Basinet, Nadja Sayej, Jose Castelo Branco, Pamela Morgan, Stephanie Simon and Silvia Freiser.

About: Malan Breton

Declared “The Most Influential Designer You’ve Never Heard of” as declared by “British Vogue” Malan Breton is one of the more powerful forces of nature in the fashion world. He has a celebrity following which includes Emma Thompson, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Priyanka Chopra, Brenda Song, Hanna Waddingham, Kat McNamara, Martha Plimpton, Minnie Driver and George Takei to name a few.

“British Fashion Council – LFW,” noted that Malan is: “One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician, and model.” Compelling outlines and shapes in day, evening, and red-carpet wear captivated the audience at the show Presented by EPNNYFW. The show also included his famous suiting, which has been featured by celebrities on the red carpets of the BAFTAS, The AMA’s, TONY Awards, to the Emmys, and the Academy Awards. Breton has dressed artists like Billy Porter, Janelle Monae, Lorde, Priyanka Chopra, Saweetie, Darren Chriss, Little Mix, among others.

Breton’s aesthetic was developed as a ballet dancer, actor, costumer, and director in film, and TV. Having directed three award winning properties and producing his own TV show on BRAVO TV. This inspiration is an important part of the design process for Breton, who writes a movie script each season, and designs fashion for his characters, composes music, creates animations, and visual esthetics, to tell a story that will follow the collections to their vendors all over the world.

Known for his experiential fashion shows, his sense of artistry has been stylishly celebrated in recent years. Breton recently won the 2021 London Fashion Film Festival award for co-directing the fashion film “IMMORTAL” an official selection of the Cameramoda, Cinecitta produced 2022 Fashion Film Festival Milano. And, in 2022 Malan Breton received four honors during Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Celebrations for his work in fashion technology, and philanthropy by the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion, and Sports, an organization that is spearheaded by members of UK parliament to open a productive dialogue between artists, and politicians. Malan Breton also enjoys the honor of being one of few international designers invited to present his collections privately to the British Royal Family.

