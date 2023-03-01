FWO
Victoria/Tomas – FW23 Paris Fashion Week Collection

All our knowledge begins with the senses, proceeds then to the understanding, and ends with reason.
 
For the first time CARON teams up with a Ready-to-Wear brand, to create a unique capsule collection, inspired by its heritage, innovation and uniqueness. VICTORIA/TOMAS has developed a line of bold looks inspired by three fragrances:

TABAC BLOND (1919)

was originally created for men, but was immediately adopted by women as a symbol of emancipation in the Roaring Twenties. TABAC BLOND is a perfect reflection of an elegant tomboy style

POUR UN HOMME DE CARON (1934)

is recognized as a masterpiece of modern perfumery with its unprecedented daring combination of the finest lavender and vanilla. Its trail embodies an olfactory revolution.

Victoria/Tomas

MUSC OLI (2023)

is a co-creation between Olivia de ROTHSCHILD and Jean JACQUES, CARON’s in-House Perfumer. It is a fascinating exploration, an unusual fragrance that opens the doors to a world that is peculiar yet familiar our inner self.

Inspired by Sci-Fi world, “la gargonne” silhouette or relaxed yet geometrical men’s looks, VICTORIA/TOMAS translate their vision through the pieces that resonates the time being and following into the future.

