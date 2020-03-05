Vic Matiē Fall/Winter 2020_21

The Vic Matiē Fall/Winter 2020_21 collection is a salute to the DNA of the brand, its archive and its iconic models.

“Reflecting on the end of the first twenty years of the 2000s I felt the need to look back on the history of the brand and to reassert its DNA. I thought that in order to create new icons it would be necessary to revisit the past and tradition through the innovation of new technologies and to address the issue of environmental responsibility and product ethics”, explains creative director Silvia Curzi. “The first step is to create high-quality products that respect the brand’s heritage and that will endure over time. That’s why the new FW 2020_21 women’s and men’s collections have re-edited the structures and models responsible for Vic Matiē’s recognisability from 1987 to the present day. The selection of leathers and treatments,” continues Curzi, “has also been made with a nod to the history of the brand, so we find full-bodied and polished leathers alongside worn and faded effects”.



The collection

Running shoes, sneakers and basketball shoes represent the unisex part of the collection. Running shoes are in leather, suede and nylon in contrasting colours. Sneakers and basketball shoes with macro logo prints and all-over stripes, last season’s best seller, are offered again in dark and natural shades of leather and suede. New running shoes and sneakers are in leather and padded and quilted nylon. Neoprene and socks in stretch knit for the high version of the women’s running shoe, in leather combined with nylon and straps for the men’s.

Women

The sports and urban area of the collection is dominated by the maxi lug sole: military-inspired for the biker boot, the box sole with padding and zip, the desert boot, the Beatle boot and calf-length boot with heel; rock-climbing style for hiking and snow boots in sheepskin. The urban versions of the Beatle boot, moccasin and men’s lace-up also feature the maxi lug sole.

The paraboot model is new for the season, with low and ankle versions with maxi sole and an ankle boot version with a para rubber heel. Also new is the mid-calf boot with maxi wedge and contrasting tread, a reinterpretation of an early 2000s model.

The leather area is mainly developed on the reinterpretation of structures from the late 1990s and the brand’s archive. Ankle boots and moccasins with large heels, slightly flared and squared-shaped, highlighted by Adler stitching, pumps, ankle boots, western boots and bikers with narrow toes and half-cone heels.

The brand’s most refined and cool attitude continues to be expressed in the new variations of the suspended heel presented on models with a square toe and the spool heel used in a kitten heel version on tapered shapes.

Men

The maxi lug sole is the key element that transforms the men’s collection by renewing the classic Beatle boot, derby and moccasin with a slightly squared and raised toe and adds character to the Chelsea boot. The military-inspired desert and biker boots and the hiking boots also have macro rubber soles.

The box sole, a recurring presence in the men’s collection since its inception, is used in the paraboot model, in a padded biker with zip and in a winter reinterpretation of the high and low basketball model in fall and neutral colours.

Accessories

Geometric shapes, contrast between micro and macro and the inclusion of detachable clutches characterize the FW 2020_21 accessories collection designed by Valentina Curzi. Leather backpacks, XXL padded nylon waist bags, reversible shopping bags and rectangular smartphone-carrying micro shoulder bags are unisex. The laptop-carrying backpack with a pull-out clutch and the shoulder bag that transforms into a backpack are instead masculine inspired.

The macro shopping bag with interchangeable handles, the square bucket bag, the small coloured rectangular clutches with metal logo, the leather backpack that can also be used as a shoulder bag, the cylindrical Boston bag and the rectangular folder shoulder bag are all typically feminine.

Colours

Autumn and neutral: black, grey, beige, ice, olive, dark brown, tobacco, cognac. In accessories, also brick red.

Materials

Soft and polished vs worn and discoloured: full grain leather, leather, decoloured leather, quilted leather, sheepskin, nylon, padded nylon, neoprene, technical mesh fabric.

