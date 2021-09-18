VHNY September 2021 Collection

VHNY September 2021 collection is made to move in harmony with outdoor life. It presents a new mood for a new world.

Made for living and designed for trendy women living in urban, oversized silhouettes and bold colors embody the comfort of street style without sacrificing the joy of getting dressed.



VHNY

The collection is showing in vivid solids and in the tie-dye print that has been a big trend in streetwear. Also, women are sizing up and pursuing comforts, so the clothings are coming in movement-optimized patterns.

