Valentini Spose Fall 2020 Bridal Collection

Inspired by the city lights, the Valentini Spose Fall 2020 collection shines brighter than the rest. Shimmering gowns illuminate the new collection with 15 standout pieces. Rich styles with contemporary silhouettes and architectural shapes take focus this season.

Fashion forward designs including pantsuits with custom lace, flowing cathedral capes and scoop necklines emphasize modern pieces made for the non-traditional bride-to-be. Refined details of pleated ruffles, delicate silk tulle and dramatic flutter sleeves sparkle with Swarovski crystals and pearls, sequins and precious stones. The glistening designs of Fall 2020 are destined to turn heads this season, conveying a bold collection that will shine all night long.



ABOUT VALENTINI SPOSE

Founded in 1966, The Valentini Company was established in Puglia, Italy, a district known for its lace and embroidery craftsmanship. For over 50 years, seamstresses at Valentini have handed down their skills from generation to generation, a tradition that has cemented the family run business as a leading expert in the bridal industry. Designer Graziana Valentini is renowned for her extraordinary bespoke collections designed by hand in her in-house Italian studio. Her designs are divided into two exclusive collections including: Valentini Couture and Ego Valentini. Each gown is an artistic combination of the most flawless cuts of the finest fabrics with intricate embroidery and stitching. No detail is spared, which serves as a true representation of the luxury and quality within each design. Elegant yet refined, each Valentini collection offers a dreamy selection of pieces, with unique options for every type of bride, all linked together through its high-quality design elements, craftsmanship, and modern touch.

