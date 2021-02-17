Unique and Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts & Present Ideas

Celebrate the most important women in your life with our selection of unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts. These ideas for presents show your Mum just how much you appreciate her. From a classic bouquet of Mother’s Day flowers and a Mother’s Day Card to extravagant jewellery, we are confident you will find the perfect gift she to make her smile.

Be different this year with a unique and unusual Mother’s Day gift will make her day extra special. Whichever gift you choose for your mum, a first-time mother or your grandmother, add the perfect finishing touch with pretty gift-wrapping paper and bows.

Fashion

Diamond earrings

Diamonds are forever, and synthetic diamonds work very well in adding sparkle with earrings if your budget cannot stretch to the real thing. Mother’s Day special gifts could be any sort of jewellery, but a pair of genuine 24 karat gold and beautiful natural miniature pink rose petals that feature 16 radiant synthetic diamonds is a classic gift. Red is typically associated with romance, so you can opt for pink, which represents appreciation, love, and gratitude.

Wristwatch

Invest in a beautiful timepiece that could become a family heirloom. A wristwatch in a polished silver or gold finish will look beautiful on her wrist. Choose a watch with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass face which includes a subtle date window, gold plated pointed hands and hour markers in the shape of a symbol that means something to her, whether stars, bees, a heart or something else.

Clutch Bag

Accent her wardrobe with a sparkling clutch bag made from leather and shaped in a fashionable half-moon for a perfect hand-held accessory where she can store her evening essentials. Another idea is a leather crossbody bag which is ideal for nights and days on the go if you find a design with interchangeable straps for versatile styling.

Beauty

Spa day

Book a day at a local spa for your mum. A massage, manicure and pedicure could be just the treat she would enjoy on her own, or add a plus one if you know she would enjoy sharing time relaxing by the pool or in the sauna with a special friend, which could be you! This is the perfect gift for a mother who rarely takes time pampering.

If there is no spa locally, gift a spa kit with products that will help her refresh and rejuvenate. Offer to take the kids off her hands when she decides when she wants to take time for this so that she can relax without interruption.

Bodycare gift set for travel

If she has plans for a flight to warmer climes, gift a flight-friendly five-piece set she can take on the plane. Choose her favourite brand so that she has all the luxury with her on her next adventure. Create your own gift set with 100ml bottles of bath and shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, body lotion and 40ml of hand cream.

Alternatively, create a post-sun skincare gift set if she is planning to have fun in the sun. Include a moisturiser to relieve dry lips, a face spray for thirsty skin and some sun rescue balm with aloe to help prevent any visible damage.

Style

Favourite perfume

Show that you appreciate your mother’s style with a gift of her favourite perfume. If you are unsure consider whether she likes vibrant citrus tones or a more musky and tender fragrance and shop around for a luxury Eau de Parfum. Some perfumes come in precious bottles that ooze femininity and are sure to continue to bring pleasure even after the scent is used.

Chrome ballpoint or fountain pen

If your mother likes writing letters or has plans to write a best-selling novel, a streamlined ballpoint pen or fountain pen will be a pleasure to have and to hold. These are available in contemporary styles for a chic, ergonomic pen or stay with the classic design they will know and appreciate.

Luxury bedding

All mothers appreciate a good night’s sleep, so gift some beautifully soft, plain-woven bedding made from 300 thread count cotton to help keep her cool and comfortable throughout the night.

