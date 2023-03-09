FWO
Uma Wang 2023 Spring/Summer Womenswear Collection Paris Fashion Week

Reduction: a quest for matters that matter.
The stature that comes from avoiding fuss, from shreding the unnecessary.
The essence that’s reached doing away with what does not stand the test of time, be it centuries, or years.

Time that scribbles, dries, washes, consumes and ultimately molds surfaces and lines.
What remains in the outline, and what fills it.

Vertocality. Roundness.
Silhouettes, and how they react to light.
Volumes that fold, bend, stand.
Opacity and shine.

Uma Wang


Photos: Valerio Mezzanotti @nowfashion

Shaggy, washed, felted wool.
Velvet that absorbs color to quitely glisten.
A plastified coating.

The quest for the essence caught in the process, halfway through, the toile still visible.

Opulence that’s hidden, like frescoes inside a grotto.

##

umawang.com
