Ukrainian Designer Viktor Anisimov’s Jersey Capsule ‘22

Designer Viktor Anisimov once again presents an off-season capsule collection of knitwear and reflects on the themes of war and national identity in the brand’s new work. Thus, the collection includes suits with stripes in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and the red-black revolution flag, as well as T-shirts, shorts and turtlenecks decorated with flaming yellow tulips on a blue background. The centerpiece of the collection is a double-sided poncho with the Ukrainian flag, which, according to the designer, should give its owner a sense of safety and strength. Viktor Anisimov refers to the almost iconographic image of a person wrapped in a flag – a symbol of security and resistance actualized by the war, and also considers the flag to be the most expressive and fastest way of identification in today’s reality.

The designer considers the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, to be another integral symbol of the Ukrainian national resistance, which is why the graphic black-and-green turtleneck, in which the president first appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2019, was included in this particular collection.

The VICTORANISIMOV jersey capsule consists of knitted suits, ponchos and winter accessories. Viktor Anisimov claims that this drop will be expanded and updated in the future, but the versatility and comfort of each product will remain its basis.

