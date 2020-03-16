TRTL Travel Lifts the Lid on Sleep Masks at Ophelia Lounge in NYC…the City that Never Sleeps Until Now

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

Innovative travel brand Trtl, creators of the best selling Trtl Travel Pillow launched their new Trtl Sleep Mask last night with a lavish preview event at the Ophelia Lounge New York City.

Attendees were treated to cocktails and canapes while taking in the striking 360 skyline view in a travel themed soiree complete with flight attendants and boarding announcements thanking guests for flying with “Trtl Airlines.” Guests were also treated to a surprise guest performance from Grammy Award-winner, Elle Varner, who played a special acoustic set.



TRTL

Notable attendees included influencer Christie Ferrari, Myles Brawers from Love Island, Elle Varner and Tike Tokker Marco Borghi and recording artists Alexa Ayaz.

With its ultra-soft, flexible and love pressure construction the Trtl Sleep Mask is the perfect travelling companion! It is the world’s first sleep mask that lets you take a peek without disrupting sleep using an innovative ‘blackout panel’ design.

The product provides blackout for deep sleep or customers can pull up the front panel for dimmed light while snoozing. The Sleep Mask also gives you the freedom to blink! The raised foam layer keeps the mask away from eyes and lashes for unrestricted eye movement. The Sleep Mask retails at $34.99 (currently only available in the US) and includes a free storage pouch and ear plugs.

Johnny Campbell, Senior Product Design Engineer at Trtl, explains “I always love being cocooned from the world when I’m sleeping on a plane, but I found I often wanted to know what was going on around me – without being blinded by the bright lights of the cabin. We designed this eye mask so you could do both – comfortable darkness when you want to sleep, but an easy way to view the world when you want to peek!”

From the success of the Trtl Travel Pillow the company is ever-expanding by creating innovative travel products to make everyday travelling easier – such as the Trtl Sleep Mask. Trtl’s aim is to make travel comfortable, enjoyable and stress-free, so that both business travellers and vacationers alike can arrive at their destination refreshed, rested and ready to go.

About TRTL Travel

Trtl was co-founded in 2013 by Michael Corrigan. After studying mechanical engineering at university he had endured man trips on economy flights and realized there could be a better solution to sleeping on the go then what was already available on the market. So after in-depth research and hard graft he developed over 80 prototypes and the Trtl Pillow was born. From the success of the Trtl Travel Pillow the company is ever expanding by creating innovative travel products to make everyday traveling easier. Trtl’s aim is to make travel comfortable, enjoyable and stress free, so that both business travelers and vacationer alike can arrive at their destination refreshed, rested and ready to go.

##

Learn More

@trtl

trtltravel.com

With love,

FWO