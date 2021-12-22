Trendy Ways To Get The Eyebrows Of Your Dreams

The way your brows are styled can significantly change how you look. Eyebrow shapes that suit you can give your face the appearance of an instant facelift. Those that don’t can accentuate undesirable features in your face. One study even used Big Data to prove this claim.

After analyzing the faces of over 300 women, it was found that high, arched eyebrows went well with a round face and small eyes, and lower eyebrows were well suited for more angular faces.

But after discovering which kind of brow is right for you, how do you then get and maintain the appearance that you want? After all, today’s trends encompass all brow types, the most popular being a defined yet full-looking brow. Below we list some of the best ways to get your brows ready for any occasion, from casual nights out to the runway.

Eyebrow shaping

Say your brows are near perfect, but just a little bit on the bushy side. For this, you have a few options.

Waxing

Credit: @browsbykeilani on Instagram



Credit: @browsbykeilani on Instagram

Waxing can soften the hair follicles and the surrounding skin to prevent hair breakage. Simply spread your wax over problem areas, let it cool, and rip in the direction of hair growth.

Threading

This is a more chemical-free method where a beautician “rolls” hair out of the follicle with thread. It’s arguably the most organic and precise method on this list. It’s also great for sensitive skin.

Trimming and tweezing

For simple maintenance, trimming and tweezing will do the trick. Just make sure to brush your brows out with a spoolie and fill it out to give you better guidelines to follow. These are best done between major waxing or threading sessions.

Eyebrow tinting

If you’re looking for a fuller look, tinting is a great choice. You have a few options here, too.

Brow gel

This is a less invasive way to get an instantly natural look. A brow gel not only darkens the appearance of the brow but also contains cellulose fibers. This will help boost volume and fullness both instantly and over time.

Microblading

Credit: @cursodemicrobladingoficial on Instagram



Credit: @cursodemicrobladingoficial on Instagram

As we’ve previously discussed in this post, microblading is semi-permanent makeup that fills out and shapes your brows with natural strokes. If you want a fluffier look, ask for a microfeathering procedure, which is a more exact form of microblading. You can also try microshading for a softer, more airbrushed effect.

Brow extensions

Credit: @brow.xtensions on Instagram



Credit: @brow.xtensions on Instagram

Just like eyelash and hair extensions, brow extensions offer the best way to fill in sparse spots without using ink or needle. This process is very detailed, with strands of mink or synthetic hair being put in individually. To qualify for the procedure, it’s best to have existing brow hair beforehand. After that, you’ll be looking at refills every 2 to 4 weeks. It’s a great way to thicken your brows and even enhance their length and shape.

Brow lamination

Credit: @quality.beauty.tiana on Instagram



Credit: @quality.beauty.tiana on Instagram

Brow lamination is perfect if you want a sleeker, straighter-looking brow. It’s similar to relaxing your hair, and is sometimes even referred to as an “eyebrow perm.” It’s also great for everyone, ranging from those with sparse to wild and unruly brows. A chemical solution lets you bend brow hairs in the direction you want, and the end result is usually nice and shiny. Whether done by yourself or by a professional, the look will last for up to 6 weeks.

With so many ways to get the perfect brows, there’s bound to be something for everyone. Hopefully, this guide helps you figure out which one will suit you the best!

