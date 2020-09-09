Diptyque City Candles Back for 7 Days Only (9/17-9/23)!

Diptyque’s exclusive City Candles will be available and sold online at diptyqueparis.com for 7 days only! The special sale features your favorite city-specific sell-out sensations from Hong Kong, Paris, Berlin, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, Shanghai and London!

Diptyque’s City Candles are typically only available in the location they are named after, and for one week only the brand is giving shoppers a chance to finally get their hands on their city-favorites, no matter where they are in the world!

With travel restrictions still in place, diptyque perfectly encapsulates the fragrance of the most iconic places in the world and allows you to discover each city’s unique spirit through perfumed notes!

Hong Kong City Candle ($72)

The Hong Kong candle is an ode to nature expressed through notes built around the famous Bauhinia Blakeana, accented with a floral-vanilla accord.

Paris City Candle ($72)



The Paris candle takes you to the heart of Saint Germain, an emblematic district of Parisian chic; a mysterious chypre accord accentuated with a hint of lavender.

Berlin City Candle ($72)



The scents of the Berlin candle transport you to the German capital’s most prestigious avenue, surrounded by the heady scent of blossoming linden trees, a powerful perfume with light honey accents.

New York City Candle ($72)

The New York candle evokes the golden age of alluring speakeasies and the city’s nightlife. Notes of cedar wood, vetiver and patchouli heightened by mysterious incense are a scented echo of these legendary and contemporary sights.

Miami City Candle ($72)

The scent of the Miami candle offers an exotic aroma of delicate magnolia blossoms enhanced by delicious citrus notes, reminiscent of Key Lime Pie, Florida’s signature dessert.

Beverly Hills City Candle ($72)

The Beverly Hills candle embodies the city’s palm trees and lush gardens in the shade of which bloom enticing bouquets of white flowers mingled with mint and lemon to create a radiant accord.

Tokyo City Candle ($72)

The aroma of the Tokyo candle revives the fond memory of a stroll along alleyways in the shade of Japanese cypress trees where a temple diffuses notes of soothing incense.

Shanghai City Candle ($72)

The scent of the Shanghai candle is closely linked to a Chinese tradition: deliciously perfumed osmanthus flowers complemented with notes of green tea like a homage to the tea ceremony.

London City Candle ($72)

The scent of the London candle takes you to the heart of the Columbia Road flower market. Its unique notes of heliotrope, lilac, juniper and hyacinth are warmed with a touch of spice.

