Top 15 Fashion Influencers In The World: Featuring Simonetta Lein

by Meredith Grant

You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.” — Edith Head

Fashion is destiny. When you’re trying to think about your destiny and your fate, you have to realize destiny is your frame of space, and the fate is what you make out of that space. Success begins in your mind; however, you are charged with taking action because you are the sole architect of your destiny as well as your fashion.

Fashion is everything. Style is not only the apparel you wear, but the attitude you project while wearing it. Fashion is everywhere. It’s in nature, it’s in music, it’s in art, it’s in culture, it’s in the food we eat, it’s in life itself. It’s a way to project the essence of yourself without having to speak a word. Like fireworks, fashion plunges into the sky and shatters the darkness. Fashion is never dull. It sparkles, it dazzles, it glitters, and it’s powerful.

“You have to find the light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world” — Oprah Winfrey

There are certain individuals who were meant to evoke continuous inspiration and influences in the world of fashion. Through their own success and their ability to create a vision, they lead the world in trends and transform attire into opulence. For various and unique reasons there are 15 top personalities who have timelessly proven that — although fashion is forever evolving — they can keep up.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood was responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream. She became relentlessly and rebelliously popular after designing clothes for Malcolm McLaren’s famous boutique in the King’s Road which ultimately became known as “SEX”. Westwood’s clothes represented an attitude, a way of life that emerged in the 1970’s in Britain and the US marked by the extreme and often deliberately offensive expressions of alienation and social discontent. It was a reaction that contained a message and was further elevated through punk rock music, make-up and art. Westwood received the British Fashion Designer of the Year Award in 1990, 1992, and 2006. Her clothing line continues to remain a luxury brand.

Adam Ant

In an interview with the iconic punk rocker Adam Ant regarding fashion he was asked, “You were always a fashion innovator who or what is inspiring you at the moment in your look?” He proclaimed. “Well I think fashion really has to be sexy, subversive, stylish with a little bit of humor. Style is always on the street. People moan about it and say it was great in the old days, but it’s now that matters and the kids are doing good.” Adam started off as one of the punk pioneers. He was entangled originally in the fashion of Westwood and McLaren and “SEX.” After releasing his Landmark album, “Kings of the Wild Frontier”, Adam Ant painted white stripe was engraved into pop culture forever. The most iconic part of his costume was his military jacket which caused Michael Jackson to call him in the middle of the night to find out where he could buy one. He was also famous for his swashbuckling pirate style. His whimsical and flamboyant confidence will always be relevant.

Richie Rich

Richard J. Eichhorn know better by his stage name, “Richie Rich” began his career as a figure skater. While touring with the Ice Capades he rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the “Club Kids” in the New York scene. Rich would design clothes for himself and fellow club kids until he met Traver Rains and the two founded the fashion brand Heatherette, which was launched in 2001 during New York fashion week featuring video by photographer David LaChapelle, starring Amanda LePore. The brand has dressed artists including, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Pink, and Miley Cyrus. In 2017 he closed style fashion week at Madison Square Garden. Rich is recognized for his flashy, flamboyant designs.

Simonetta Lein

Featured top fashion influencer Simonetta Lein is a force of nature. Born in Italy and beginning her career as a fashion model and actress she relocated to the Philadelphia in the states and has been empowering and inspiring woman globally since then. She is the official ambassador of the fashion brand Shein, an international B2C Fast Fashion e-commerce platform. The Millennial activist is the founder of “The Wishwall Foundation” and with that makes dreams come true for the betterment of mankind. Lein contributes to Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and Huff Post. She has been seen in Italian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Fashion Week On-Line, Vanity Fair Italy, and many other top shelf publications. She is also an entrepreneur who has started from the ground up and single-handedly built a one-woman empire. Using her platform to spread personal morals and values through her charity she strives to empower, inspire and make the world a better place.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985, with headquarters in Milan. Their products focus on clothing, footwear, handbags, sunglasses, watches, jewelry, perfumes, and cosmetics. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were originally inspired by eclectic, thrift shop, Bohemian style, and deeply colored animal print. Newer to the design game than the other heavy weight Italian fashion houses such as Armani and Versace, the pair admits that luck has played a big part in their phenomenal success. Currently they specialize in luxury items inspired by high designs which is more formal because of response to long-term trends as well as seasonal changes. In 2010 it was announced that singer Madonna would design a collection of sunglasses titled MDG. D & G became younger and more flamboyant with the fusion line of the brand.

Gala Fashion

Visionary Gala Mirey is a trail blazer in independent accessory designs. Her fashion is innovative, immersive, contemporary and one of a kind. She creates jewelry and accessories with attitude and integrity using the finest Italian leather, and tools. Her designs evoke a bold, effervescent texture for any outfit for any occasion and invite conversation that speaks for itself. The energy produced by these innovative pieces entice anyone with a free spirit and a wild heart. She creates designs from a studio in Toronto and delivers contemporary jewelry all over the world. Her high-quality materials and top-level workmanship and attention as well as her unique and immersive design is creating a global buzz.

Chiara Ferragni

Ranked by Forbes the most powerful fashion influencer in 2017, Chiara Ferragni, is still completely successful and acknowledged. Beginning as a fashion blogger in 2009, she has become one of the top Instagram Influencers with 17.6 million followers. Through her blog, the Italian designer and entrepreneur has collaborated fashion and beauty brands. She has an on-line store called, “The Blonde Salad,” offering clothing, shoes, and accessories, all styled by Chiara.

Aimee Song

Aimee’s fashion blog called “Song of Style” has earned her over 5 million Instagram followers. She began her blog in 2008 while she was studying interior design. Originally posting as a forum for her interior design, the comments she received were directed at her clothing instead. Collaborating with huge companies such as Bloomingdale’s and LaCoste she became super successful. She is known for her eccentric yet relatable style. Aimee has recently launched her own clothing line while running a popular vlog. She also has her own interior design business called, “Song of Style Design.” Her blog reaches over 2 million viewers a month.

Donna Karan

Donna Karan also known as DK is the creator of Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing labels. After leaving school Karan worked for Anne Klein and eventually became head of the Anne Klein design team. In 1985 she launched her own label. She became known for her “Essentials” line, initially offering seven easy pieces centered around the body suit which could all be mixed and matched. Dubbed “The Queen of Seventh Avenue” she eventually created a line of less expensive clothing for the younger woman called “DKNY.” She has won many awards including a “Lifetime Achievement” award.

Stevie Boi

Stevie Boi grew up an army brat moving from town to town. His clothing designs are the cutting edge of fashion, all non-binary, androgynous, and unique. He considers himself a rock star designer because he travels the globe with a cool entourage of flamboyant uniqueness. He began by designing one of a kind glasses that were worn by, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and a host of other celebrities. He even created his own wine. Aside from his glasses each of his pieces are one of a kind.

Zoella Zeebo

Zoella boasts 11.1 million Instagram followers. She created her fashion blog in 2009 and expanded it into a YouTube channel while she was working for a British retailer. Operating several channels, she features videos on fashion and beauty. Her blog and YouTube channels have won her several awards including The Choice Webster: Fashion / Beauty award at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014 and 2015.

Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson is known for her over the top, whimsical and embellished designs. Always drawn to the arts, Johnson’s fashion career began after she ended up winning the Mademoiselle guest editor contest. She was the in-house designer for The Manhattan boutique Paraphernalia and became part of the youth fashion movement in the Andy Warhol’s underground scene along with the Velvet Underground, Edie Sedgwick, and Lou Reed. In 1978 Johnson started her own fashion line. In 2002 Johnson was inducted into the Fashion Walk of Fame. Johnson is also known for doing a cartwheel ending in a split at the end of her fashion shows.

Montgomery Frazier

“The Image Guru,” as he is known, is a celebrity stylist, creative director, social media influencer, pop culture expert, political advocate, and social awareness activist. Frazier merges music with fashion having worked almost exclusively with High Voltage and “Downtown” Julie Brown in the MTV days. He has worked with clients including Katie Couric for her evening news style lens on politics, and was a former fashion consultant for E! Entertainment -The ‘Gossip Show’, and former fashion director for MTV Networks.

Billy Porter

Star of “Pose”, Billy Porter in a recent article via The Guardian was titled: “I Should have put this dress on 20 years ago.” The Broadway star was been seen at the Oscars wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown as he claimed, “I’m not a drag queen,” “I’m a man in a dress.” Images of him are shared worldwide elevating his fashion profile. His Red Carpet appearances have been fully documented and according to The Guardian, “his outfits transcend trends.” Porter, after a 30 year career, has now been seen in the most flamboyant and dazzling creative apparel known to man.

Mark DeAlwis

Celebrity hair designer Mark DeAlwis of the New York Mark DeAlwis Salon has been gaining some extreme notoriety having worked on clients including comedian Sandra Bernhard, Pink Floyd’s Scott Page, actress Joley Fisher, as well as her mom Connie Stevens, just to name a few. Born in Sri Lanka, DeAlwis has won world fantasy hair styling awards for his edgy and out of this world hair designs. He is also a clothing designer and supreme make-up artist who is creating a buzz in New York and LA. He also produces one of the most sort after charity fashion events each February during New York Fashion Week. In the words of Influencer Mark DeAlwis, “Hair is the most important accessory.”

Photo Credits:

Billy Hess Photography

Byron Purnell

Provided by influencers

##

With love,

FWO