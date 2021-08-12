Thistle And Spire Announces An Expansion of Sizes And Shades of Nude

On August 10th, 2021, Thistle and Spire, the New York City based lingerie company, will expand sizes and nude shades of their products as a step towards greater inclusivity.

Starting with two best-selling collections, the company will now carry sizes XS to 3X as well as three new nude tones.



Thistle And Spire

View Products Here

With a plan to continue expanding the size range during the second half of 2021 in other styles and collections, including expanding best-selling underwire styles to 40F, the initial launch is focusing on Thistle and Spire’s show-stopping Medusa and Brooklyn Haze lines. The Medusa and Brooklyn Haze collections each offer a bralette, thong, and bodysuit, as well as a new high-waisted bikini style for the Medusa collection.

All of these designs will be available in four nude tulle tones — Biscotti, Butterscotch, Toffee, and Espresso. The ethereal mesh tulle is very versatile and designed to complement a wider range of skin tones.

Founder and CEO Maggie Bacon explains, “We are thrilled to introduce two of our best-selling collections in expanded sizes and shades of nude. Our goal is to craft designs that celebrate the beauty within bodies of all shapes, sizes, and colors. This anticipated launch is one step in our ongoing journey to reach greater inclusivity and redefine the antiquated notions on who deserves to feel sexy.”

Pricing:

Bralette: $64

Thong: $30

Bodysuit: $98

Bikini (available in the Medusa embroidery): $36

This collection will be for sale at ThistleandSpire.com starting August 10th, 2021.

About Thistle and Spire

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, Thistle and Spire was created to give a beautiful boost to anyone who needs a lift, literally and figuratively. Fed up with the same old stale styles and beauty standards, we were inspired to do things daringly different and to give you that extra edge to put power into every moment. Thistle and Spire now offers sizes XS-3X and will expand up to 40F in select underwire styles next month.

More to love: New Sizes And Shades

Photographer: Joe Gray @heyjoegray

Creative Director: Maggie Bacon

HMU: Natalia Thomas @duchessnatalia

HMU Assistant: Nicolette Gold @nicolettegoldartistry

Stylist: Shandi Alexander @shandilatee

Models:

Ananya Malagi @ananya.malagi

Katie McClure @katiemmcclure

Amira Natanne @amiranatanne

Madeline Ours @madeleineours

Marcia Kim @marcia_creates

Kiana Yubitani @kianayubitani

##

Learn More

thistleandspire.com

With love,

FWO