To help celebrate Bridal Fashion Week this April 6 – 8, I think it’s equally important to highlight bridal designers who aren’t showcasing. One is Atlanta based couture bridal designer, Stacie A. Martin Sanders, bridal & couture dress designer of Sparkle and Sass by Stacie.



Currently celebrating her new showroom and atelier, this Atlanta-based designer has brought her childhood dream to life after being laid off working in corporate America and at 36 weeks pregnant.



In 2018, Sanders and her former business partner dissolved their formal gown rental boutique and from there, Sanders rebranded and began selling bridal and formal gowns. It was here when she discovered her love for design and began to design her own custom dresses and launched Stacie A. Atelier.

Providing both ready to wear bridal and custom gowns, Stacie’s designs are guaranteed to make any bride’s day more special than it already is: brides who are looking for a more exclusive bridal experience, an opportunity to truly create the wedding dress of their dreams.

“They are looking for the highest quality dress with a timeless style but yet still unique and of course with a lot of sparkle and sass!” explains Sanders.

“I’m very intentional about the pieces that are in the showroom and travel the world to find unique designers, the best ateliers with the highest level of customer service. The brands I work with, just like myself, pour their hearts into the pieces they create. Every stitch must be perfect, every bead or piece of lace strategically selected and placed and the hemlines sewn to perfection. These brands also follow my philosophy of being customer obsessed. I firmly believe how a brand treats their customers is a direct reflection of the quality and care they put into their pieces.”

So what makes Stacie A. Atelier gowns different? Attention to detail, every single detail (it’s all in the details!).

“A Stacie A. Atelier gown is an exquisite masterpiece that has been painstakingly created by some of the best seamstresses and beaders in the world. My gowns represent the elegance and beauty of a woman and each dress is designed to make the bride look and feel her most beautiful,” says Sanders.

“When a bride puts on one of my pieces, I want her to radiate with confidence and look effortlessly elegant and regal. In my designs, you will find classic silhouettes, detailed beading and pearls paired with various textured fabrics, ruffles and laces that create a soft look that still provides hints of sass while reflecting the bride’s personality in the design.”

Stacie A. Atelier’s by-appointment-only showroom is located at 4651 Roswell Rd Bld. G Ste. 601 Atlanta, GA. Brides-to be can book their consultation here.

