Theophilio Debuts Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Pays Homage to Caribbean Roots and “Air Jamaica” during New York Fashion Week

Theophilio, 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist, debuted its Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week.

After a long period of inactivity, postponement, and delays, the collection, titled “Air Jamaica,” restored travel desires, taking show goers on a much desired respite to the Caribbean island.



New York notables, celebrities and industry insiders all came out to view the collection including Kerby Jean-Raymond, Law Roach, Lucky Daye, VanJess, Brett Gray, Rome Flynn, The Clermont Twins, Shaun Ross, Brandon Blackwood, Ama Elsesser, Jordan Clarkson, Jordun Love, Kelsey Lu, Selah Marley, Tainy, and 24KGoldn.

The show featured a mix of models wearing the men’s, women’s, and unisex collection designed by Theophilio Founder and Creative Director Edvin Thompson.

Air Jamaica is the primary inspiration for the collection as it symbolizes the spread of Jamaican culture around the world. The 28-piece collection is reminiscent of the airline’s interior airplanes and incorporates the colors of the Rastafarian flag (red, green and yellow) to welcome and transport the audience to Jamaica. Air Jamaica is distinct for its astounding experience, from the stewardess’ bold and beautiful uniforms, to the food, beverages, and magazines, all constituting Thompson’s native culture.

Thompson spreads his heritage’s values by promoting and encouraging the shared manifesto of many immigrants – the celebrations of life and the good feeling from overcoming its adversities. By practicing his most authentic self everyday, Thompson influences others around him to express themselves unapologetically.

ABOUT THEOPHILIO

Edvin Thompson is the Jamaican-American designer behind Theophilio, a contemporary clothing brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Thompson developed his label as admission to the stories the world often times fails to comprehend for people who look like him. Fusing nostalgia from his juvenile years in Jamaica and meeting New York City’s progressive culture, cultural identity has been essential in implementing Theophilio’s brand ideology. At the root of Thompson’s designs, there’s a focus on the celebrations of life after overcoming obstacles and triumphs along the way, and believing we all should look and feel good facing our adversaries. As an immigrant himself, Thompson is here to champion the voices of those alike, making Theophilio a wearable biography.

