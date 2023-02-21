Theo AW 23-24 the Core Co-Ed Collection at London Fashion Week

THEO AW 23-24 Co-Ed collection, ‘THE CORE’, is a bold and visionary leap forward into the future, rooted in the brand’s foundational philosophy. This season’s offerings continue to explore the concept of blurring boundaries, with distinctive features that define the essence of the brand’s DNA. With its powerful silhouettes and agender notes, the collection is an ode to the effortless attractiveness of everyday clothing.

Inspired by a mysterious cyber-generated world, ‘THE CORE’ is a vision of high-voltage contrasts, where the naive true odd beauty is juxtaposed with aggressively exaggerated volumes and stiff established forms. It’s a world where the THEO Hero is defined by a mystery connection of the Rebel and Magician nature – a code that everyone can discover through mastery developed and risk-taking outfits.

Theo

“Blending urban inspiration with our signature functional design, we create the comfort of living in the form of timeless wardrobe staples. Exploring the concept of utility, we define a four-style pocket Tomboy Jacket as the core of the brand’s DNA, surfacing in anew season with a new twist” – Theo Dekan, the creative director, says.

The fabrics and textures have been carefully selected to create a heavy and light version of garments that is both transformative and offers repeating elements of clothing on different products in the collection. The result is an easy-to-wear clothes with a powerful and unforgettable edge that is highlighted by non-standard usage of the fabrics.

The silhouettes are volumizing, exaggerated, oversized, and elongated, contrasting with draped skinny garments.

The outerwear is built around the signature Tomboy jacket, which has emphasized features such as shelter, brutalism, exaggerated form, and function.

The suits are the main items inspired by classic men’s suits that have been reinvented in a contemporary way and decorated with huge padded elbow length gloves that turn them into absolutely outstanding outfits.

The dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and leggings have been developed in a youth, native form with a sexy mood accentuated by skinny fit, mini length, and sophisticated drapes.

Colors: the neutral colors of colder shades palette. Dark colors predominate: black, brown, khaki, navy, gray, sand. Touch of contrast: gold, mother-of-pearl silver, purple, radiant yellow, contrasting green, light green for inserts and trousers.

Textures: satin, matte, glossy, smooth, cracked/rough, shiny/contrasting, dense, soft, light, translucent.

Details: contrasting, puffy, patch pockets, visible fittings, exaggerated hoods, narrow stand-up collars, ribbons.

Fabrics:

Outerwear: certified Japanese high quality fabrics produced in eco materials: dyed recycled light nylon taffeta with vintage finishing, dyed heavy weight satin with UF protection, water repellent nylon dyed taffeta with wind and UF protection, washed military nylon, cloak fabric with velour coating; Italian eco-leathers: leather imitation with lysergic reptile skin, cracked coated eco-leather fabric, a shiny glamorous aged thick leather imitation; liquid-glossy looking Korean vinyl; French fancy chiffon.

Suits: heavy and midweight cotton fabrics, denim produced in Japan

Dresses, tops, jumpsuits: Japanese dyed power net tulle with increased stretchability, a shiny glamorous aged thick leather imitation, Japanese soft mixed fleece, artificial ostrich feather on tricot base, liquid-glossy looking Korean vinyl, Italian tricot, thick recycled lycra with velour touch.

All items are produced tn Ukraine under international ethical norms.

This collection was created during a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

