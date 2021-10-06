Theia Announces New Design Director And A Return To NY Bridal Market

THEIA, an eveningwear, bridal, and bridesmaids collection named after the Greek Goddess of light, officially announces Karin Gardkvist as the new Design Director for the brand.

Under her direction, THEIA Bridal will return to New York Bridal Market after taking a pause the last three seasons. The Fall 2022 collection will debut with a digital activation on Runway360 on October 5th and will be accompanied by in-person press appointments.

Theia

Growing up in Sweden, Karin was constantly immersed in the beauty of nature which incited her love for flowers, animals, and the natural beauty of the countryside. Initially studying textile engineering at Boris University in Gothenburg Sweden, Karin opted to follow her interest in design at the London College of Fashion which led her to complete her design degree at Middlesex University. Following graduation, she secured a coveted job at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Her experience at Preen led to the Head Designer job at Marchesa Notte, where she led a successful collection for 5 years. In 2019 while working for JS Group, she was given the opportunity to create a new non-traditional eveningwear brand, Flor et.al where she served as the Design Director for two years.

In 2020, amidst the covid pandemic, Gardkvist quietly took over as the Design Director for THEIA. Under her direction, THEIA has evolved through the introduction of new categories, a sustainable bridal capsule collection, and appealing to an intergenerational customer. While the Fall 2022 bridal collection isn’t her first for the brand, it does mark her first official debut during New York Bridal Market.

The Fall 2022 bridal collection continues to embody the spirit of THEIA; luminous, radiant, and ethereal designs yet incorporates a modern sensibility inspired by nature and light. Delicately beaded gowns, hand-placed appliques, and floral textiles mimic organic shapes contrasting with architecture, as found in the New York Botanical Garden. A fascination with the natural world provokes playfulness among minimalist aesthetics with maximum impact. The collection evokes the kind of serenity only found in nature.

About THEIA

Established in 2009, this eveningwear and bridal collection is designed to bring out every woman’s inner goddess. The designs combine sophisticated and elegant styling with luxurious silks, European brocades, laces, and prints. THEIA’s exquisite beading and embroideries are created by some of the finest couture studios in the world. Each piece is meticulously stitched together to create exquisite gowns and cocktail dresses that flow beautifully around the body. The THEIA collection is currently sold in over 400 stores globally including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales Dubai, bridal boutiques, and fine specialty stores.

About JS Group

JS Group entered the North American fashion scene more than 50 years ago, having first made its mark in the evening wear market in 1971. JS Group has expanded into eight divisions and is widely recognized as one of the leading suppliers of ladies’ dresses, sportswear, and evening wear available in specialty stores, major chain stores, and department stores worldwide. Each of the company’s brands, THEIA, AMUR, and JS Collections has a unique attitude that not only reflects the trends but caters to the needs of all women, regardless of age or size. In addition to the aforementioned brands, JS Group also holds the exclusive ready-to-wear license for Monique Lhuillier in her diffusion-priced contemporary lifestyle collection, ML Monique Lhuillier. JS Group’s additional licenses include Kay Unger New York and Halston and Et Ochs. Operating out of its headquarters in Montreal, Canada and with offices in New York, this privately held company is an innovative force in the global marketplace.

