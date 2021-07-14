The Top Moments from PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week 2021

PARAISO Miami Beach swim week 2021 comes to a close with an equally as exciting send-off as its kick-off with resort wear designers Jonathan Simkhai, and Sinesia Karol, and the swimwear industry’s leading brands Luli Fama, Maaji, Palmacea, PQ swim, & CHROMAT presenting their upcoming swimwear collections (rain or shine) to boat-goers, pool-goers, and tent-goers alike. Attendees, models, photographers, influencers, and visiting media continued to flock to the very unique shows culminating an epic return to in-person events after nearly two years of at-home get-togethers.

The most exceptional of this year’s swim week festivities was not only the record-breaking attendance and interest flocking to the Magic City to attend PARAISO Miami Beach, but it was also the true diversity in brands filling our bouquet of swim, resort, and ready-to-wear fashion presentations paving the way for this near $23 billion industry’s 2022 consumer trends and offerings.



Reflecting on this magical week together, we’d like to share some of the most memorable moments in which each of you played a meaningful part. Whether you spent your time sipping cocktails by El Tesoro, Sipsmith, and Maker’s Mark in the PARAISO Lounge removing your fully biodegradable H_llo Friend mask, getting beautified by Kevin Murphy backstage, networking at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, or digitally immersed in the PARAISO experience through DISGO app, either way, memories were made, events were tracked, photos and stories were shared, and everyone remained hydrated by Waterdrop and safe thanks to Touchland and premiere sanitizing service, Utterclean.

Beginning the week with the iconic Jonathan Simkhai, PARAISO newcomer, for a sun-kissed cocktail presentation featuring a color palette imagined from the lush palms, ferns, bright sky, and warm rocks of coastal islands. The collection featured sexy, strappy, bare swim silhouettes that highlight the female form.

Departing from the “Simkhai Beach Club,” we found ourselves amidst Isabeli Fontana and Suzana Gullo Mion at Sinesia Karol where elegant silhouettes in both her resort and swimwear pieces, married both light pastels, flowy florals, and asymmetric forms to many of her most striking pieces. Each piece making the South of France, South Hampton, or a stroll down South Beach, your own runway in one of her beautiful forms.

Another highly noticeable trend at this year’s swim week was the conversation about the direct-to-consumer model, how the pandemic shifted buying, styling, dressing, and personal habits resulting in an explosion in consumer spending and a dramatic edit in business strategy as a pivot in response to quarantine. This topic was abuzz at the industry panel discussion during a luncheon by Courvoisier with experts from Gorgias, Omnisend, and Okendo.

One of our most notable DTC presenters this year was boohoo, who made it rain Saturday at the Versace Mansion with a star-studded event that culminated with a performance by Ty Dolla Sign and a special appearance by Nikita Dragon. Additionally, models such as Suede Brooks, Erika Costell, and Kara Del Toro strutted their stuff on the runway show with TikTok Stars Olivia Ponton, Charly Jordan, Madison Lewis, Tessa Brooks, Hunter Rowland, Hootie Hurley, and Jean-Victor Mackie.

And the performance trends did not stop at boohoo … we absolutely loved Stef Roitman’s swim debut of My Happy with a music performance by Morelli and Mau y Ricky.

Not to be upstaged, lingerie retailer Honey Birdette brought the heat with a capsule collection of luxury swimwear and its sizzling hot, lacy lingerie for the finale show on Saturday night at PARAISO Miami Beach. The renowned lingerie label presented its latest collection, available-for-purchase immediately after the runway show. Winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Aquaria, and Violet Chachki worked the runway with a spectrum of models including Carmen Carrera in the house of Honey Birdette’s neon, black, and leopard print swim and lingerie. The crowd went wild as each model hit the runway, creating the most energetic and inclusive show of the week with Aquaria closing the show with a special performance of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

Simonett curated their Futural Resist show featuring see now buy now collections from their newest designers including Behen Studio, Lado Bokuchava, LEO, Tigra Tigra, and Sinobi.

Returning to PARAISO this year, DESTINATION Colombia presented a collection of talented Colombian designers like Naranja Furcado, Ancora, Bahama Mama, Smeralda, Mar De Lua, & Mola Mola. Bold colors, wavy patterns, detailed hand stitch work, and flowy forms grace the PARAISO Tent for the return of this iconic show. Another returning Colombian designer was LILIANA MONTOYA swim who produced a very memorable show presenting her sustainable swim collection, Gaia.

Friday night black models ruled the runway at the BFyne show powered by Models of Color Matter (MOCM), a non-profit organization advocating for equity of black and brown models in the fashion industry on and off the runway, at the PARAISO Tent in South Beach.

What better way to ease into Day 3’s fun-filled event schedule than a graceful sun salute, guided breathing, and tree pose for a yoga and shopping experience with CARAVANA.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with one of its most inclusive runway shows to date during PARAISO Miami Beach at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club on July 10th. Guests gathered at the panoramic venue with the runway built over the spacious pool, with the beautiful Miami city skyline serving as the ultimate backdrop.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel Jasmine Sanders opened the runway followed by Natalie Mariduena, Kathy Jacobs, Brooks Nader, and Katrina Scott, as well as the 13 Swim Search hopefuls selected from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual open casting call, accompanied by the surprise appearance of Haley Kalil, co-winner of the first-ever Sports Illustrated open casting call in 2018, modeling swimsuits featured in the annual 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, hitting stands July 19.

Oh Polly celebrated the launch of their brand new Neena Swim brand with a chic and exclusive yacht party. Notable attendees included Carmen Carrera, recording artist Angelic, Nina Sebrova, Dasha Mart and Angie Landaburu Eurnekian.

Maaji founding sisters, Amalia and Manuela Sierra, debuted The Spritzer House, La femme BnB, Spring 2022 collection at PARAISO Miami Beach swim week at the Plymouth Hotel Miami on Sunday, July 11th. The swimwear collection featured prints, color blocking, and embroidering detail in new silhouettes and styles: from an iconic high-leg one-piece to a flirty long-sleeve bikini. The season’s hottest looks couldn’t be put out as models lead by Olivia Ponton continued to strut the runway in the stormy Miami Beach weather.

TV star and model Nicole Williams-English presented her swimwear label Nia Lynn Collection to a packed house of guests that weathered a torrential downpour to watch the show. The ’70s inspired collection featured a fun mix of suits and resort wear pieces in fun colors and geometric prints.

Model turned designer and CEO of Nalu Swimwear, Johanna Chone revealed her first-ever swim collection at the PARAISO Miami Beach tent, wrapping up the fashion-filled weekend’s festivities to beats spun by celebrity DJ Vintage Culture alongside her lineup of models, which included Dutch supermodel Daphne Groeneveld.

And what better way to end this history-making week together than a private party hosted with The Blonds & Ocean Drive Magazine at Byblos Lounge. Miami glitterati merged with swim designers, influencers, and creatives for a swim teaser coming soon to The Blonds lovers worldwide.

We could not be more content with the outcome of our PARAISO Miami Beach 2021 swim week festival. Each visitor, buyer, designer, model, attendee, and friend played an essential role in making our return to togetherness the best swim week yet.

