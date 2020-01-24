The Society Returns to New York Fashion Week

The Society is gearing up for NYFW February 7-9, 2020. Designers from around the globe will be showcasing their latest collections at the beautiful Broadstreet Ballroom.

Guests will kick-off the weekend at our 6:00 PM show with designers Underrated Co., Sita Couture, and more! CHIXIT will open the 9:00 PM show with their latest swim and active wear. Transgender clothing designer Melissa Atkinson from @transclothingcompany, will showcase the companies creations for the transgender community.

You can also be on the look out for designers Tony Visions, Jori Yelir, and Joyce Allen.

Saturday’s shows will start off with some of the most magical children’s couture wear you’ve ever laid eyes on. Mila Hoffman Couture kicks off the day taking you on a whimsical journey. Later Little Mademoiselle, STYLEZ & Designz by Miranda, Deanie Couture, Hemistry, Marie Belle Couture, Wild Child, D’Lora Mood, Ashley Victorian, and Marissa Santiago, who is coming from Puerto Rico, will continue the shows, along with other child and teen designers from all over the country.

The Saturday evening show at 8:30 PM is always a ticket-holder favorite.

Clémence Villechange coming from Paris will kick off the show. Krissy King’s newest line will debut next that is said to be an edgy, couture style. Designer Nitya Singh from India will bring culture and grace to the runway. Following will be Henry Couture Paris, LEONTINE Collection, Chin Wayne, and closing the day out with celebrity designer Korebella kKofetche of kKofeche Couture.

Be sure to get your tickets here:

https://thesocietyfashionweek.com/fashion-week-dates/new-york-february/tickets/

Society Fashion Week also announces collaboration with FashionX Live for their upcoming reality series that will start filming during NYFW. FashionX Live Network has partnered with The Society Fashion Show for coverage for their up and coming reality series!

FashionX Live will provide livestreams of leading fashion designers, behind-the-scene views, interviews, as well as reality series based around the industry event, for the first time ever to the general public.

The show will be airing on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Prime!

