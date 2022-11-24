The Pelican Hotel Reopens November 24 in the Heart of South Beach After a Two-year Renovation

The 1950’s Art Deco oceanfront property was completely refurbished to let its guests expect the unexpected, from cinematic-themed rooms to elevated lifestyle and culinary experiences

Enviably situated on Miami’s Ocean Drive overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the historic Art Deco Pelican Hotel will reopen on November 24 revealing a design-centric, oceanfront haven that pulses with the energy of contemporary fashion, culture and flavors. Originally built in 1948, the property was purchased by Renzo Rosso, founder of DIESEL, in 1990 and was then designed and decorated by Renzo himself together with the brand’s Creative Team. The exceptional and meticulously restored property will inject new life into the iconic strip, complete with its redesigned in-house restaurant, thePelican Café.

Pelican Hotel

The legendary boutique hotel fuses distinguishing Miami style with a dreamy vibe to reflect a playful design throughout its 32 guestrooms, including seven suites, six ocean-view rooms and one super exclusive penthouse. Inspired by a variety of movie sets, each room is named after its own theme and features one-of-a-kind, original vintage artifacts and furniture which have been lovingly restored over the past two years, making the Pelican a unique Art Deco icon. Room themes range from the DIESEL denim “Old Glory,” to the nature permeating “Green Boo,” up until the James Bond-like “Penthouse One” (usually Renzo Rosso’s nest when the fashion mogul is in town) which boasts one of the largest private terraces on Ocean Drive with unparalleled ocean views. Design lovers will relish over a fascinating mix of vintage pieces from different decades from the 30’s to the 90’s, all found in flea markets around the globe, as well as specially sourced antique pieces such as 1988 black seater sofas by Antonio Citterio for Moroso found in the “Lust in Space” room, and the newest Hungry and Short Wave chairs recently designed by the Diesel Living team to be found in the indoor dining area of the Pelican Café.

“The Pelican was one of the first most important boutique hotels in the world. Its original spirit has now been restored by my son Andrea in a detailed way, with authentic Deco furnishings and keeping its uniqueness intact, with every room creating the perfect background of a new adventure,” says Renzo Rosso. “The Pelican Hotel is a cornerstone of Ocean Drive, and it will always lead the pack with its one-of-a-kind style.”

Guests and locals alike are invited to unwind at the cozy in-house restaurant Pelican Café, designed by Andrea Rosso and led by South Beach’s most adored Italian chef, Wendy Cacciatori. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails, its signature dishes are inspired by Italian cuisine and enhanced with a modern twist. The fashionable eatery features both indoor and outdoor seating with beachfront views. At the bar, a specially curated wine list brings together great Italian labels from North to South including Rosso’s own Diesel Farm bottles, plus a collection of Italian Spumante and French Champagne.

At the hotel, guests will enjoy all thoughtful amenities including beach access with lounge chairs and towels; F+B delivery service to both the rooms and the beach; and valet parking. A 24-hour concierge will be onsite to help organize offsite activities and reservations.

Located at 826 Ocean Drive, the Pelican Hotel is situated in the heart of Miami’s Art Deco playground, the ground-breaking forerunner of all new hotel developments in the area. Guests are only steps away from South Beach’s world-class beaches, nightlife, premier dining and shopping.

To book or for more information, visit www.pelicanhotel.com, or follow the property’s social media channels: Instagram Facebook TikTok

About the Pelican Hotel

The Pelican Hotel is a meeting place where lifestyle and creativity merge in a dynamic way. Set amidst the action along the major thoroughfare of South Beach, the Pelican offers a strong design vibe, an unconventional approach to hospitality and leisure, and it is an outstanding food & beverage destination, a meeting place for work, a creative hub of innovative services, with an underlying care of the brand-new sense of living in time and space, social, play and work activities. A hotel appreciated by savvy unconventional individuals who look for an eclectic, energic, one-of-a-kind experience.

##

Learn More

@pelicanhotel

pelicanhotel.com

With love,

FWO