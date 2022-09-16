The MODA Models of NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8

NYFW hiTechMODA, Season 8, September 9 – 11, 2022, at the Edison Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom, was the most extensive fashion during New York Fashion Week, with over 1,000 models and 70 runways for the models to walk and showcase their designers’ collections.

The atmosphere was electric, creating more and more opportunities for models on the high-profile hiTechMODA runway.

“We work toward total development of the models, exposure, spokesmodel skills, attitude, organization, professionalism. Being a model is a thinking job; you must be a model 24 hours a day, through diet, exercise, knowing your client, behavior, interactions, walking on the runway, and constantly working to improve your craft.” “Modeling can be a lucrative field, says Producer Pamela PS Privette. Being diverse and knowing how to do more than one thing is extremely important in this climate, runway, spokes models, fit modeling, acting, etc.” Producer PS Privette speaks from a background of over ten years of working with model development, having contributed to the success of many models, including her daughter, a professional New York City model.

hiTechMODA

Photos by: Mariusz Michalak

Our MODA models owned the runway during all segments of NYFW hiTechMODA, along with the models brought into NYFW and modeled for the specific designers. Meet some of our MODA models.

Corey Mays

Dahlia DeVivo

Ellyana Perosi

Gracie Spoon

Hannah Kunels

Imen Nasser

Jackie Suerth

Jose Laracuente

Mike Bazer

Mischaela Elkins

Olivia Swiadek

Valentina Alexandra

Vicky Zesu

Willa Berg

