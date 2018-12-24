The Gift Guide for Sisters

1 of 9 Lavender Holiday Collection,

L’OCCITANE Who wouldn’t want to open a box full of relaxing products made from fields of lavender in the South of France? From the sumptuous bubble bath to the sachet of lavender you can slip into any drawer this is the perfect gift set for your sister.

$74.00 shop now

2 of 9 Hampton Water Wine If your sister is the life of the party during the holidays or if she just loves Jon Bon Jovi, this is the perfect gift for her. The famous singer’s wine is made for the glamorous, daring girls who love the Hamptons.

$27.00 shop now

3 of 9 Sweet Escape Collector’s Set,

Tarte Spending your holidays in the tropics, or wish you were? Gift this set of 25 exclusive new eye shadow shades, cult favorite minis, highlighter, bronzer and blush in an ultra cute sequin, pineapple case.

$49.00 shop now

4 of 9 Lillian Farag, Marble

Envelope Clutch Gifts are always better when they are made by hand, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be made by your hands… Gift this one-of-a-kind marble leather clutch that is handmade in Brooklyn, NYC.

$110.00 shop now

5 of 9 Mini Meow Mask Trio,

I Dew Care This masking trio is the perfect stocking stuffer for your sister, and if she’s feeling generous she will let you mask with her. The Asian beauty brand has had tremendous success with their sparkly masks, making this the perfect way for her to find her favorite!

$14.00 shop now

6 of 9 Kimoji Pink Collage Case,

LuMee If your sister is the queen of selfies, she needs this case in her life. The Kardashians swear by these cases that give the best lighting for photos in less than ideal lighting situations.

$80.00 shop now

7 of 9 The Party Starters Kit,

frank body This is the best product lineup from frank body since their original scrub, all in once set. We love their illuminator and shimmer body oil for a supreme glow, and this disco ball scrub just makes showering x10 more fun.

$49.95 shop now

8 of 9 Hum Red carpet , for glowing

skin and shinny hair Your mother always said that it is just as important to be beautiful inside as it is to be beautiful on the outside. Let your sister glow from the inside out with these supplements from Hum for glowing skin and shiny hair.

$25.00 shop now