Meet Artist Rebecca Goesling

Ever stumble upon an artist online who makes you go, “Wow?” That’s what happened to us, the day we found Chicago-based artist Rebecca Goesling of The Future is OK (@thefutureisok) on Instagram.

This super-talented artist blew us away, with her fascinating digital illustrations created around fashion and other themes.



The Future is OK

Be sure to see below for the list of inspirations for each work.

Rebecca’s bio is as follows: “Each piece of work and the characters within are a study on the ever-changing relationships between fashion, food, interiors, art and the emotional state of culture.

“Inspired by the research techniques from her profession as a Color, Finish, Material Designer, she explores the histories of trending designers, visual languages of fashion houses, and personal experiences to build surrealist train-of-thought stories.

“With Adobe Illustrator as her tool, she turns these narratives into densely layered vector drawings reminiscent of intricate paper dolls. Every illustration transports viewers from the daily monotony to her imagined world of a glamorous, yet cheeky fashion insider.”

Image List



“Alice in Gucciland” (Assorted Gucci decor and Gucci Lurex Dress with Bows)

“Antique Tech” (Louis Vuitton FW18)

“Birds of a Feather” (Valentino Couture S18 with Philip Treacy headpieces)

“Comfort Creatures” (Louis Vuitton Mens SS18 and Off White SS18 with Off White x Rimowa luggage)

“I’ve Got Dreams To Remember” (Lemaire Mens SS19 with Nike Stack Black and Gold and Superga Rose Gold Camo Flatform shoes)

“Jules AKA Boss” (Hermes SS19)

“Pumpkin Spice Colors” (Lorod, Tomas Maier, Tse, Tome, Derek Lam, Maison Margiela and Monse Prefall 18)

“Royal Palms Tasting Menu” Lobster pasta on layered silk brocade and flamingo print wallpaper

“Some Kentaro Magic” (Kentaro for Project Runway Season 16 Episode 14)

“Tissue Paper” (Closeup collage of skirt from Fendi SS17 RTW)

“Warriors of H-Mart” (Ayana Ife and Brandon Kee for Project Runway Season 16 Episode 11)

“West Coast Still Life” (Nike Stack Black and Gold and Lemaire Mens SS19 shoes at Goop)

##

Learn More

The Future is OK

(@thefutureisok)

With love,

FWO