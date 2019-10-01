The Biggest Trend Backstage at NYFW

Jonathan Cohen brings non-toxic beauty to NYFW

The scene backstage at Jonathan Cohen’s New York Fashion Week show was similar to one you’d see at a wellness sanctuary. Everything from the hair & makeup to the collagen infused tea the models sipped on were clean and sustainable. This season he drew inspiration from his heritage growing up as a Mexican American in California. His hand-drawn prints were brightly colored, featuring día de los muertos skulls, the California blue jay and bold florals were incorporated in each look and the model’s hair.

(photo credit: Jonathan Cohen)

Bumble & Bumble’s Laurent Philippon wanted the hair to have an 80’s summer vibe. Incorporating cornrows, braiding and most importantly fabric adorned styles. The fabrics from the collection were mixed in with the braids, creating one of our favorite hair trends for next Spring. So dust off those old scarves lingering around your closet, you’ll want to try this hairstyle ASAP.

(photo credit: Bumble & Bumble)

For the perfect braid with fabric intertwined Philippon used Bumble & Bumble’s Bb. Gel after creating a slicked back, low pony. Then wrap the scarf or fabric around the root of the ponytail and start braiding. Simply tie the braid off with the fabric and you’ve got this spring’s hottest hairstyle.

(photo credit: Bumble & Bumble)

Cohen doesn’t believe that it’s either/or when it comes to quality and being sustainable or non-toxic. The makeup was abstract and bold, led by Yuki Hayashi. Inspired by abstract paintings, Yuki Hayashi said “with the painted yellow eye, I imagined the model as an artist in her studio, smudging excess paint across her eyelids while she works…” Inika Organics, an Australian 100% non-toxic and certified organic beauty brand created special eye pigments in sunshine yellow, bright pink and ocean blue. Such an insane color is unique for clean beauty, a really exciting step in the clean beauty game. The model’s faces were works of art, the neon eyes were paired with dewy skin from Inika Organic’s Cream Illuminisor and their Lipstick Crayon in Pink Nude.

(photo credit: Jonathan Cohen)

With love,

FWO