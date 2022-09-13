The Best Beauty Launches of the Summer

The 11 beauty products that launched this summer we are seriously obsessed with and know you will be, too.

We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty launches to hit the shelves and our carts this summer. Decadent fragrances that will leave you dreaming of those endless summer nights, viral TikTok serums (that work), beach-proof mascara, dreamy lightweight SPF, the list goes on and on. Here is everything we tried and loved this summer.

Luxury Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30, Saint Jane

$38

A non-toxic, mineral SPF 30 with a sheer finish that blurs the appearance of pores while protecting your skin from sun damage. Formulated with 10% zinc oxide for sun protection, antioxidant-packed hibiscus, and green tea to calm irritation caused by the sun. This SPF is a stand-out primer to layer under face makeup- blurring the look of pores without the annoying pilling that other SPFs can leave behind.

Soleil Brûlant Eau de Parfum, Tom Ford

$390

Tom Ford does fragrance like none other, this time capturing the essence of summer in a bottle. This seductive, citrusy fragrance has notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, a hint of pink peppercorn and warm amber– think sun-kissed and sultry.

Soleil Brûlant Shimmering Body Oil, Tom Ford

$100

Whether you are sipping pool-side cocktails with your girlfriends or heading to a happy hour, this shimmering body oil will make you look like you just spent the day soaking in vitamin D in the best possible way. It has a rich scent and just the right amount of golden shimmer to make you look (and feel) like the golden goddess you are.

SOS Intensive Rescue Serum, Tower 28

$34

A spinoff of the brand’s best-selling SOS Rescue Spray, this serum has already earned the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Formulated with hypochlorous acid, it kills acne-causing bacteria, reduces inflammation and redness, and is a seriously effective product for anyone struggling with acne. It has quickly become my go-to product whenever my skin is breaking out or irritated. Trust us, you are going to fall in love with this serum.

Hydrabeam, Saie

$26

A lightweight concealer formulated to brighten, smooth, and blur the under eyes that can also be used to cover hyperpigmentation and acne. It won’t dry out your skin or leave you feeling flaky or cakey– thanks to squalane, tomato extract, and cucumber extract. This concealer is a game-changer, especially in the warm summer months when a bit of lightweight coverage is all you need.

Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream, Dae

$26

This humidity-defying cream will tame even the frizziest of hair, without weighing down your locks with heavy or sticky residue. Packed with prickly pear seed oil, dragon fruit, and meadowfoam seed oil to deliver the three-in-one trifecta of shine, smooth, and frizz-free hair.

Just Add Rays Glow Boosting Drops, Caliray

$34

Anything that can be mixed with other skincare and reduce the time I have to spend putting on makeup is an automatic win. You can mix a few drops of this insanely lightweight, glow-inducing bronzing oil into your SPF, moisturizer, oil, foundation, or other skincare products for an instant glow-up and sun-kissed bronzed look. You will want to try this immediately.

Resurfacing Body Serum, Tata Harper

$155

Skincare shouldn’t just focus on the neck up, and Tata Harper’s latest launch takes body serums to another level, giving some much-need attention to the rest of our skin begging for some love. 25 clean, botanical ingredients including plant-derived vitamin A, AHAs, vitamin C, and orange peptides come together to create a super serum that will help brighten, smooth, and resurface your skin.

Lashrocket Mascara, Freck Beauty

$26

This is not your average mascara; doubling as a lash growth serum it will nourish your lashes while you wear it. It is lightweight, layers easily for customizable volume, and truly doesn’t clump. When you find a great new mascara, you just know – and we know that this is it.

The Neck Serum, Nécessaire

$60

One of the first areas to show signs of aging is the neck- and all the time spent looking down at our phones sure doesn’t help. This serum contains a 9 percent peptide blend, squalene, and niacinamide to boost collagen production and help prevent wrinkles specifically for the neck area.Your future self will thank you for taking care of your neck with this serum.

Ilio Eau de Toilette, diptyque

$150

This summer diptyque’s limited edition collection will instantly transport you to the Mediterranean. It is almost as if you are smelling the Mediterranean breeze carrying hints of local fruits and flowers in the warm sunshine. With notes of prickly pear, bergamot, iris, and jasmine this poetic fragrance will brighten your spirits instantly.

