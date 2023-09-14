Teen Designer Ashlyn So Amplifies Desire for Change at New York Fashion Week

15 year old fashion designer and accidental activist, Ashlyn So, once again wowed New York’s most fashionable with her unparalleled ability to transcend a lifetime of ancestral stigma into a collection of stunning symbolic garments and gowns against the backdrop of a live cellist.This show stands out not only because of the Designer’s unique vision of each piece, but it’s also where the audience were submerged into the full visual, audio and emotional experience of a collection filled with a deeper meaning.

Considered one of the youngest fashion designers to ever shown at NYFW, Ashlyn’s latest show, ‘Unseen’, gives a glimpse into the young designer’s personal mental health healing journey. The collection is more than just gorgeous organzas and chrome reflective fabric in fantastical silhouettes, it represents So’s battle against feeling unheard and unseen while carrying the weight of past traumas.

“Let’s create a world where no one feels invisible… I want to encourage everyone to break the silence on mental health stigma within the Asian community. Many of us go unnoticed and unheard, but together, we can change that narrative.”- Ashlyn So



Ashlyn So

Photos: IMAXTREE

The fashion show exudes an air of elegance as it began with an array of ethereal, sheer looks giving the illusion of disappearance into the surrounding. To So, this represented the overwhelming feeling of being lost and isolated. As the show progressed, the garments grew stronger, bolder, and more resilient just as the designer had to develop strength within to rise above her darkness. Each piece exudes a youthful and fresh feel as what would be considered formal pieces are paired with sneakers. A stunning, giant puffer vest finale piece symbolizes a phoenix rising above the ashes of her former self permeated an “anything is possible” feeling through the emotional crowd.

Ashlyn So is the agent of change, and she is asking the fashion world to join her on the journey. Fashion unites individuals in driving positive societal change that transcends mere aesthetics, serving as a dynamic catalyst for essential conversations. The young designer is dedicated to amplifying voices often marginalized, supporting small businesses, fostering representation, and creating a collective tapestry of visibility and empowerment. Ashlyn So’s forward-looking designs symbolize ongoing progress, reflection and unwavering commitment to a more just and equitable world. The brand believes that fashion is a universal tool for transformation, empowering everyone to effect change by wearing their values proudly and boldly.

Notable runway guests include Jarry Lee and Skyelar Chase.

Notable attendees include Paige Taylor, Asia Monet, Laya de Leon Hayes.

Music: cello played by SUUVI and music composed by Paul Leonard-Morgan and Camille Saint-Saëns + Pedro Osuna

Sponsors included Nike, Blume, New York Makeup Academy and UNITE.

About Ashlyn So

Ashlyn So is a 156-year-old fashion designer and accidental activist. Ashlyn has shown her collections at five fashion shows, during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. Ashlyn So line includes made-to-order formalware, wedding gowns and custom dresses for women. Ashlyn’s style is avant garde and out of this world. She was named one of the youngest Asian American fashion designers. At the beginning of 2021 when she saw Asian elders being senselessly attacked, she started two rallies and spoke at numerous other rallies and conferences against racism and hate towards love and unity. She started combining her fashion and activism and believes that fashion gives people an identity and a voice. She’s been written up in Teen Vogue and Seventeen Magazine Voice of Change and named PopSugar 21 under 21 Unstoppable Women amongst various other local and national news channels in the US, Asia and France. She was also invited to tell her story at The Ellen Show with Tiffany Haddish. She spoke at the United Nations International Day of Peace in Sept 2022 to End Racism and Build

Peace. Ashlyn continues to create change and positive impacts to both youth and adults around her. She shares her generosity, love and kindness to those in need through donations of her her custom design services for non-profit organizations. Her 2022 collection during NYFW called “Beneath the Surface” is to encourage us to look beyond everyone’s skin color. Her 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week inspired by Bruce Lee’s “Be Water” quote is fluid, multidimensional and to be viewed from multiple angles. It is to remind us that we are all multifaceted beings not to be stereotyped. Her 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week called Unseen describes her mental health journey towards healing is a womenswear line and the first menswear line.

