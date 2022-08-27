Fashion industry veteran Ivy Moliver recently launched her own brand of luxury leather goods and lifestyle accessories.

Based out of the picturesque seaside town of Montecito, CA, the brand is inspired by laidback luxury, wanderlust, and freedom. We chatted with the owner herself to discuss the collection and picked her brain on the latest trends in fashion and design.

Talking Fall Trends and Laidback Luxury with Ivy Moliver

Photos : Ivy Cove

Q: Congratulations on the founding of your own brand! What inspired you to launch this collection?

In my 20+ years of experience, I have gained in-depth knowledge from both the factory and supplier levels. I know good quality materials and constructions. Taking all of that along with the countless travel I had to do for work over the years, I decided that I want to share my experience at a more hands-on level with the consumer. I came up with a collection of some of my favorite essentials to travel with, packing cubes, phone bags, card cases, totes, crossbodies, cosmetic cases, jewelry boxes, and sandals.

There is also a void for high-quality seasonless essentials and key items at a reasonable price point so we wanted to introduce a collection of timeless, elevated accessories. We have something for everyone – men, women, home, babies, and pets. It was important to have many functional unisex items. Something to stay home in, something to go out in. All with updated contemporary details, printing, embroidery, custom hardware, etc.

Q: What is the core ethos of your company?

With Ivy Cove, we want to connect and engage with the community and customer base. We are collaborating with a variety of local businesses and are giving back. Particularly locally in Montecito (the American Riviera) which is a very close-knit community. We are working on some very special co-branding projects, opportunities, and pop-ups alongside other local creatives and business owners. I am so grateful for the many wonderful people I have met here.

Q: For Fall, what will be some of the key styles for Ivy Cove?

For Fall going into Holiday, there are so many great home and lifestyle items for yourself or as gifts. Special placemats, bar, and wine accessories, coasters, candle holders, planters, trays, and baskets. Key functional core items and essentials that never go out of style. For bags, we have updated totes, a few crossbody styles for convenience, and for travel, we are doing card cases, a phone bag, and many travel bags to fit many needs. We are also thinking of back-to-school and back-to-work with styles such as backpacks, briefcases, duffels, and gym bags.

Q: We’re seeing so much pet fashion now. How have you seen this market grow in recent years?

Pets are very important! They rule in Montecito. We know the dogs’ names before the owners’ names. Pets are our very loyal companions with strong feelings, sensitivity, and personality. They help us, we help them. More so during Covid and post-Covid. I’ve always been a dog lover. The animal community really bonds together. People will do a lot to maintain and pamper their pets. I’ve always loved this and participated to the max!

Q: What other major trends can consumers look forward to this year?

Definitely more multi-functional pieces, for ease of lifestyle, convenience, and sustainability.

Q: Where can we find Ivy Cove?

You can find our entire collection at Ivycove.com and we also sell through select retail partners like Camp Canine in Santa Barbara and The Private Room in Los Angeles.

