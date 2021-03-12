Taipei Sustainable Collections AW21

Represented by Studio 25 NYC

Taipei Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 is pleased to announce the launch of Taipei Sustainable Collections, Asia’s first one-day joint show centered around sustainability, to take place in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on March 11th.

The showcase will highlight Taiwan’s continued innovation in eco-friendly and sustainable textile and fabric development – including, but not limited to, water and energy-saving solution dye techniques, and fabrics and textiles created from post-consumer PET bottles, recycled scrap tires, fish scales and oyster shells.



Taipei Sustainable Collections AW21

6 brands with existing sustainable practices will utilize these textiles and fabrics to create new concepts and raise awareness, demonstrating how the link between the local textile industry and fashion designers can write a new chapter in made-in-Taiwan style. Participating brands include: #DAMUR, Claudia Wang, DYCTEAM, JUST IN XX, oqLiq and WEAVISM.

For AW21, #DAMUR will utilize Taiwan’s latest metallic membrane and lamination technology to combine bold design with a realistic context of epidemic prevention. Claudia Wang will continue utilizing 3D virtual technology to minimize waste and present a pattern play of eco-friendly designs made from fish scale yarn, biodegradable light fabrics and recycled nylon. The DYCTEAM collection will feature recycled materials, eco-friendly processed natural cotton, reusable three-layered nylon, down alternatives and biodegradable insulation layers reinvented in the brand’s image.

JUST IN XX will utilize recycled fabrics transformed from plastic bottles, industrial wastes and non-toxic remade fabrics to showcase Taiwanese craftsmanship through crocheting and laser-cutting fabric scraps for his Taiwan Olympic uniform. oqLiq has previously explored new fabric technologies and design applications, including leather made by dam sediment and multifunctional materials made from oyster shell powder mixed with plastic pellets created from recycled PET bottles. WEAVISM has woven functional fabrics out of unconventional natural materials such as beeswax and banana leaves, where clothes can merge with the earth after being buried in the soil.

Sponsorship of Taipei Fashion Week by the Taiwan government emphasizes an increasing dedication to protecting the environment and changing the fashion industry by combining innovative manufacturing power with emerging designers’ visions.

As global awareness surrounding the impact of environmental change increases, the fashion industry must further examine its relationship with the environment, production and social responsibilities. Taipei Sustainable Collections is the latest in a string of sustainability initiatives seen at Copenhagen, London and Milan fashion weeks, proving how sustainability has continued to evolve from industry trend to necessary practice.

Taipei Sustainable Collections is a platform for young designers who balance care for the environment with a humanity-first approach to design to find the intersection of style, innovation and social responsibility.

Following the Taipei Sustainable Collections, Taipei Fashion Week will continue through March 15th with 14 physical runway shows to present designers’ creative visions to an audience.

##

Learn More

For the latest updates, scheduling information and events, follow the groundbreaking show via official Homepage and social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

With love,

FWO