Taipei Fashion Week SS 2021: RE:CONNEXT

Designers are taking humanity as its concept to reconnect with fashion.

In the hopes to reconnect people during these uncertain times through the art of fashion, as well as present the industry with digital experience concepts to inspire the future of fashion show events, this year’s Taipei Fashion Week SS 2021: RE:CONNEXT brought together the classic aspects of a conventional fashion show with a number of virtual, interactive elements.

The opening of RE:CONNEXT featured an interactive exhibition, titled “Digital Terminal,” an opening show for the Taipei Fashion Week that blends the virtual and the reality, and experimental and immersive experience that took place in a dark venue complemented with interactive/ VR technologies, and other forms of performing art. Unlike conventional fashion shows and exhibits, each designer was given their own space to unleash their creativity, allow their models to freely and safely walk among the audience and interact personally with attendees.



Taipei Fashion Week

Taiwan is a country mix of cultures and talented designers who have often studied abroad in New York, Paris, and Italy. As 2020 had an unusual beginning: the energy crisis, global warming, and a worldwide pandemic that has not only created social distances between humans but also redefined how we communicate. Designers remain true to our heritage, returning here to showcase their dazzling and original contributions to a global fashion language.”

Many of designers are taking humanity as its concept, exploring nature, sustainable textile, and the post pandemic complex matters:

#Damur

“Designing a piece of garment is actually about designing the language of a society. The important key is to find a community that recognizes and resonates with your language or perspectives,” stated Damur Huang as he prepares for his #kiosk project that aims to “up-cycle” clothes. #Damur works with textile manufacturers and chemical plants to create water-proof, light and foldable clothes made by grade P2-rated protective medical materials.

Seivson

Founded by Jill Shen and her friend in 2017, the name Seivson is derived from two French words – Nos and Vies that mean we and inspiration. On SS21, Seivson using home textile, vintage prints to interpret their theme “Apocalypse” , when normal seems not to exist during the pandemic.

ALLENKO3

Compared to other fashion designers who were deeply passionate about fashion from the very beginning, Allen Ko of ALLENKO3 started out with interests in architecture and industrial design. Sci-Fi fictions and comics are often sources of his inspiration. He refers to his first collection Urban Odyssey that was inspired by the film 2001 Space Odyssey as an example. For the lates Spring-Summer collection, Ko highlights at the visual impact of human muscles and organs through the lines and layout of garments.

OQLIQ

The inspiration of the SS 21 oqLiq collection comes from a prayer for favorable weather: “nature’s blessing”.The imagination of these four heavenly kings can be seen throughout the fashion show, delivering the message of nature’s blessing. The spirit of the brand echoes to windproof, functional clothing, rainproof and comfortable. The four words are used in the design of oqLiq in the concept of functional clothing.

Luxxury Godbage by JUST IN XX

Luxxury Godbage, a sub label from JUST IN XX, offers products from reusing and up-cycling materials, second-hand garments, used accessories and vintage pieces. Chou feels the idea of luxury is to express craftsmanship in fast fashion.

SHIATZY CHEN

Just like an epic poem, after the setting from earlier chapters, the story of Shiatzy Chen evolves with richness, broadness, and imageries. Founder Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia speaks of the brand’s future plans for the international market with lights in her eyes. “The key to luxury products is the commitment. When we are committed, we can embark on a road less traveled.” The theme for 2021 Spring-Summer collection is “Circular Journey”, finding inspiration from Chinese heroine Mulan. Although fashion is an industry based on constant changes, Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia has a longer vision. “When we have a global vision, we realize how small we are. That realization allows us to see a different world.”

WEAVISM

First a student in industrial design who was designing motorcycles, designer Chang Chia-Jen became devoted in fashion design focusing on use of fabrics because of a simple dream. The dream drove him to study fashion in Italy. His designs are simple, free from excess, and urban. With strong support in fabrics, he was given the free reign to be imaginative. 2021 Spring-Summer collection is based on his observations about the cyber world. It encourages the consumers to step out of their comfort zone and explore the unknown.

SILZENCE men

Always searching for inspiration from Chinese aesthetics, designer Chen Jun Liang established the brand SILZENCE men. The name reveals the core of the brand, emphasizing the word “look” is not only about clothes but also about decoration and installation arts. “I want the Eastern look to be a look that packages in all the greatness of the East.” Eastern garments evoke a sense of intellectualism, and the poetic theme for the latest collection – “Luo Kuan – Signature” reflects that sense. Taking elements from gold-smithing and leather works, the designs are presented in understated black and white, and splashes of silver pieces.

DOUCHANGLEE

Stephane Dou and Changlee Yugin, a rare designer duo, is a brand known for many firsts in Taiwan, is the first to initiate gender fluidity in Taiwan’s fashion scene. Just as the simplistic style of the brand, the designers are also very understated in person. DOUCHANGLEE’s 2021 Spring-Summer collection takes the palette of black, white, hemp, denim and neutral colors such as tones of stone, moss, and cement. “We like natural fibers and we mix them with high-tech materials to make our garments more comfortable and structured.” The play of sporty and luxurious elements symbolizes a mixture of values.

Two other themed shows, titled “Virtual Escape” and “Primitive Sense,” as well as a group designer shows. Virtual Escape had audience attendees embark on a journey into the digital realm, stepping into a transmission pod that took them from reality into a dark and infinite world constructed from the reveries of designers. Primitive Sense evoked a primordial wisdom of ancient times, where humanity suffered but also persevered.

Organized by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Taipei Fashion Week promotes the development of the Taiwanese fashion industry and Taiwanese designers. The event has established aims to increase recognition of Taiwanese brands, strengthen Taiwan’s global expansion in the fashion industry, and expand the influence of the country’s fashion culture.

##

With love,

FWO