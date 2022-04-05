Taipei Fashion Week FW 2022: Designers Envision the Future of Fashion

Now in its 5th year, Taipei Fashion Week is proud to have concluded the Autumn/Winter 2022 season with the fashion shows of 10 promising designers.

Organized by the government, Taipei Fashion Week was a collaboration across the Ministry of Culture and the fashion industry that showcased 5 objectives: functionality, sustainability, transboundary, diversity and humanities.



Taipei Fashion Week FW 2022

The designers each brought their unique interpretations to the objectives while highlighting current themes in the cultural landscape, including the coexistence of fashion and the virtual world, sustainability and the artful craft of design.

Fashion’s Future

In a cross-generational combination of virtual experiences, digital consumption, NFTs and Taipei nightlife, #DAMUR offered bold street styles with oversized fits and cutouts. Claudia Wang diversified into the digital world with NFTs, too, with a collection described as a fantasy fairyland that blended retro classics and avant-garde design through sportswear styles featuring landscape prints, bold graffiti and saturated colors. Meanwhile, Seivson was inspired by the idea of artificial intelligence suppressing human nature, resulting in futuristic designs featuring utilitarian pockets, zippers and multi-layering.

Sustainability

In addition to the Taipei Sustainable Collection group opening show, designers during the week interpreted their ideas of sustainable fashion in distinct ways. oqLiq created sleek functional designs using innovative and lightweight fabrics made from oyster shells and recycled ocean waste, minimizing the need for stitching with a high-pressure sealing process. Designers Henry Lee and Naomi Zhao of PROJECTbyH. reinterpreted past designs through upcycling leftover natural fabrics and materials, reconstructing complex patchwork pieces to establish a new structure of ethical craft. Liyu Tsai similarly used recycled materials in support of circular fashion to create classic elegant silhouettes with floral and bird prints.

Artistic Craft

Designers displayed their craftsmanship and the art of design in special and memorable ways. Designer Jean Hsia of AISH worked with weaving expert Mrs. Lu to combine meticulously woven knits with aboriginal embroidery and hand-stitching techniques for elegant spliced and draped looks that represent a harmonious blend of tradition and handmade charm. Through exquisite knitting and weaving, GIOIA PAN interfused elegant, retro, romantic and classic styles derived from traditional tribal wear with a sense of layering. INF focused on deconstruction, dismantling and reshaping traditional silhouettes to give unisex pieces new life with explosive color inspired by illustrations within picture books. Finally, working with a design concept of the “Power of Women”, Yentity collaborated with female artisans to hand-weave and hand-knit sleek, modern oversized jackets and soft dresses that highlight a serious commitment to credit the skilled women who work with the brand.

Taipei Fashion Week hopes to shine a light on Taiwan’s fashion designers on a global stage, showing its innovation and planting a seed in people’s hearts that will one day grow to influence life choices and consumption habits and offer a glimmer of hope for our environment.

To learn more about all of the season’s designers and runway collections, head to tpefw.com.

