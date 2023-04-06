Taipei Fashion Week A/W 2023 Highlights: Designers Explore the Future of Fashion

Now in its 6th year, Taipei Fashion Week has attracted designers to showcase fashion that emphasizes art, culture, innovation and planet-friendly designs—building a platform that reinforces its five core concepts of sustainability, function, diversity, interdisciplinarity and humanity.

Following the opening show “CrossLab: Dialogue Between Traditional Performance, Craftsmanship and Fashion” and Sustainable Collections group show, Taipei Fashion Week continued its Autumn/Winter 2023 season with collections by 11 fashion brands and 3 New Breed designers.

This season’s talented group of designers explored far-ranging themes, from the intersection of traditional craft and fashion design to the beauty of our planet and the future of fashion.

Taipei Fashion Week A/W 2023

Beginning with the opening show, C JEAN designer Chun-Yuan Jean teamed up with Qinq-Shuang Wang, a master lacquer artist hailed as Taiwan’s “Number One Living National Treasure,” to explore the intersection of high lacquer painting and high-end bespoke fashion. Together, they transformed traditional craft into exquisite clothing that incorporated symmetrical structure, pattern cutting, intricate embroidery and beadwork that showcased a mutual respect for tradition and modernity. Through their collaboration, they’ve infused the fashion industry with more cultural depth and artistic inspiration.

In the same spirit of possibilities, Claudia Wang and Daniel Wong were inspired by the exploration of our planet. Claudia Wang cast feminine deconstructed styles in florals, color and a touch of fantasy in a way that appeals to all body types. Meanwhile, Daniel Wong built a world full of wild adventure, childlike fantasies and unrestrained plants. With a coexistence of classic and avant-garde, the brand represents a confident and unique style that is deeply inspired by a rich and multicultural background.

There were many concepts and ideas around the future of fashion. For instance, ZEIT x CHOW des HOMME used a theme of future liberalism to create a series of cool metal-style fashion and accessories that played with architectural silhouettes without gender confines. Strong tailoring with metallic surfaces helped maintain the futuristic style of the brand along with an element of ease and practicality. Part of the New Breed show which cultivates young and emerging talent, HANSEN presented a visionary look into fashion’s future with geometric cutting methods that combined history and modern design, embracing the cultural aesthetics of New Orientalism.

These are the fashion narratives of diverse cultures, and proof that Taipei Fashion Week is an essential establishment for brands to display in-depth communication with various cultural influences. Ultimately, Taipei Fashion Week will be an influential force of promoting equity, inclusion and the fusion of art and culture into fashion design.

For all the latest information about this season’s runway collections, head to tpefw.com.

##

Learn More

tpefw.com

With love,

FWO