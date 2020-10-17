Emerging Talents Milan

With new pieces Sy & Vie explores new connections through new materials. In such an atypical year, the handbag brand wants to retrieve the experience of touch and everyday joy. The handbag brand brings a series of colorful experiments with unexpected materials in its new creations, ranging from the rustic nature of coconut straw to the freshness of the beach sand.

The bags and clutches signed by Sylvie Quartara continue to materialize the artist’s passion for artisanal methods and an appreciation for details, combining ancient craftsmanship techniques with a genuinely Brazilian look. Sy & Vie brings 12 new pieces created from a meticulous artisanal production process, which lasts at least 140 hours for each bag. They use ancient techniques, such as marquetry and carving, to modern-day processes, such as 3D printing. As with all the other pieces, the new creations are part of the five thematic Sy & Vie universes: Animalis, Folhata, Habitat, Terrara, and Simetrís.



Emerging Talents Milan

MY LOVELY BAG

Photo @emotionshots

My Lovely Bag is a fashion brand that designs and handcrafts a large range of quality handbags for women, as well as purses, backpacks, and other accessories. This is a brand of vision and excellence that creates items beyond current trends. Marija Perić, Creative Director, with her team of 20 women, creates bags that women adore.

This season the designer presented her ss21 collection inspired by the diversity of women’s character: full of bright colors, different shapes with the accent on unusual materials, and details.

All bags are made of vegan leather with exclusive and unique metal buckles from women to women all around the world incorporating dreams, visions, and creativity. Discover a whole new universe where design and fashion go hand in hand with empowering women.

PRIMERA PERFUMES

Arab culture carries a vital part of perfumery. Primera Perfumes presented its exotic, luxurious, attractive, and irresistible collection specially made for Emerging Talents Milan. The alluring and attractive fragrances were made to carry one’s away with its mesmerizing scents.

VIAGOLAQUATTRO Creative Space

The newly launched @viagolaquattro creative space and concept store is a unique destination for the talented designers and high-end brands to grow their presence in Italy, and to have an exclusive opportunity to sell directly to the final clients.

For the Milan Fashion Week SS’21 @viagolaquattro presented the following brands:

KATTAN21

Lana Barham, the founder and Creative Director of Kattan21, is the first-ever designer from Kurdistan, Iraq who showcases her SS21 at Milan Fashion Week. After completing her Postgraduate studies she participated in several conferences in the USA on Women’s rights. Since a young age, Lana was fascinated by fashion and was dreaming to launch her own line in Iraq. With no support, she managed to deliver her first runway in Iraq after 2 years of constant work and effort, winning the first prize from Rwanga Foundation.

Kattan21 SS21 collection is inspired by colours of nature and early narcissus flowers in Kurdistan. Lana’s woman is independent, yet very shy and romantic, who believes that everything is possible, and dreams can definitely become true one day.

ARTUYT Silk

Artuyt was founded to make Armenian art known worldwide. The brand creates scarves with Armenian artist’s paintings and collages. By the help of beautiful and unique scarves, one is given the chance to discover exquisite artefacts of the Armenian culture – beginning from the medieval times to the modern abstractionism.

OLESYA SAKHRO

Born as an embroidery artist, Olesya Sakhro has developed her own patented technique. Since 2016, Olesya creates extraordinary and unique handbags. To imagine, one bag can take up to 3 months to complete! Vivid colours, art elements, combination of leather and embroidery, high level of craftsmanship bring the bags to “haute couture” level.

Production: Taerus PR

Head Fashion Stylist: Russ Ev

Head of Hair: Antonio Iengo

Head of Makeup: Valeria Orlando

Makeup and Beauty Products: VOR Makeup, Primera Perfumes, Gli Elementi

Shoes Partner: Unisa

Lighting Setup: Family Studio SRL

##

Learn More

emerging-talents.net

With love,

FWO