SwimShow Celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a New Look-and-Feel, Stellar Activations and Top Brands in Swimwear on Miami Beach

The renown swimwear trade show celebrated its commitment to foster and support the growth of the swim community, while celebrating face-to-face interactions and a new look-and-feel with an updated branding.

The first and most prominent swimwear industry platform, SwimShow, celebrated the full return of the in-person buying experience that started in Miami 40 years ago.

The entire swimwear industry came together on Miami Beach July 16th – 18th. SwimShow presented at its landmark location, the Miami Beach Convention Center, while unveiling its newest branding elements: a new logo, a redesigned show floor and a new digital experience for show attendees and exhibitors, alike. The show started 40 years ago as an association of swim industry experts with the ultimate goal of bringing the swim brands together to support and cultivate the growth of what’s now internationally recognized as Swim Week.

As the global trade show industry finally turns a page on digital meetings, SwimShow was excited to bring back the swim community on the show floor. “As we celebrated SwimShow’s 40th anniversary, we couldn’t help but reflect on the last four decades of buyers and brands connecting in a single space, to touch and feel samples, meet face-to-face and discover new brands. The last two years during the pandemic made us realize the importance of in-person interactions and how crucial they are to the business of buying and selling collections. Without being able to feel the texture, see the real colors, and understand the construction of a product it is nearly impossible to purchase new collections. We are excited to have brought new brands to the forefront of the industry – while continuing to cultivate existing relationships and looking at the industry as a whole, under one roof.” says Russell Kniep, President of the Swimwear Association.



The popular show known for its presentation of both emerging and veteran brands developed new show categories to help both brands and buyers navigate the show floor and further identify product categories. NewNew represented emerging brands, new to the market; SwimCore for those brands that have become swim staples, globally recognized and celebrated; and, finally, SwimMode for those innovative and disruptive brands that never fail to set the trends for every new season. “On the contrary of other shows out there, we are proud to represent all swim tiers and categories. We have worked with size-inclusive brands for many decades alongside those brands that are setting trends and those early innovators who made sustainability a priority many years ago. The swim industry is a niche market and our mission is to bring it back together in one place” says Judy Stein, SwimShow Executive Director. “We are witnessing a counter trend of online brands looking for offline visibility. Our goal is to bring everybody back, in-person, and do what we do best. These days more than ever, there is a need for human interaction to rediscover the tactile experience of trade shows. Even in conceptualizing our new logo icon, we connected the two S’s in an effort to symbolize unity and the swim industry coming together again.”

Something else that was new to the SwimShow floor, was a collaboration with WGSN, the authorities in fashion trends. WGSN came together with SwimShow to present SwimLab – an incubator of four, cutting-edge, up-and-coming brands making strides in sustainability, inclusivity and innovation in swimwear. The brands included Bfyne, Leá the Label, Mare Perpetua and Natasha Tonic. The designers spoke on a panel on Day 2 of SwimShow moderated by WGSN Swim Editor, Rebecca Saygi. The conversation touched on new textile manufacturing and the need to reduce waste, and design swimwear for all bodies.

Swimwear brands from countries across Latin America, Europe and Australia all flocked to Miami to present their upcoming collections. “After years of hard work, we knew we were ready to open the international market; we knew it was time for us to expand and show the world Mar de Lua! Our first participation at SwimShow in July 2021 was a complete success! We had over 30 international pre-orders from more than 7 countries and new contacts for further business. Being part of SwimShow marked a new beginning of growth and expansion for our brand!” said Carolina Diazgranados – Owner/Designer of Mar de Lua from Colombia.

“There is nothing like showing our products in-person, seeing our loyal customers and meeting new ones. SwimShow has been a partner for us for more than two decades, helping us connect and develop relationships within the swim industry”. says Karine Laferriere- President North America Gottex.

For this season, buyers recognized a new QR code, check-in management system in effort to continue SwimShow’s pledge toward sustainability, intrinsic to the swim industry. Another nod to sustainability was the choice to not add carpet on the show floor, “while some brands prefer to see carpet running up and down the aisles – it simply is not sustainable. The carpets are installed just for the show, then discarded and sent directly to the landfill.” says Stein.

Renowned and leading retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Macy’s attend SwimShow alongside hundreds of others. Within the swimwear community there is also a strong emphasis on resort-based retailers from local properties like The Breakers Palm Beach to International vacation properties, like Sandals. Michael Williams, Director of Retail Sandals Resorts International based in the Caribbean, “We don’t attend many trade shows but our annual pilgrimage to SwimShow is an absolute MUST on our buying calendar. We love the relaxed vibe of meeting with our existing vendors there, while being introduced to new brands in a fun, pressure-free environment.”

For this upcoming season, SwimShow is excited to welcome brands like Andrew & Cole, Mar de Lua, Touch by Adriano Carolina to the SwimShow category NewNew – the section highlighting up-and-coming designers; while welcoming back staple, veteran brands Gottex, Jantzen, Body Glove to SwimShow’s SwimCore. The category highlighting resort fashion, SwimMode will feature brand’s such as Vitamin A, Hale Bob and Change of Scenery. The platform has also launched an industry focused blog called SwimStories.

About SwimShow:

With four decades of expertise, SwimShow is recognized as the leading industry platform in swimwear worldwide. SwimShow is where the very best gather and connect to network, exhibit and purchase next year’s trends. Held every July, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, SwimShow represents the full range of the swim lifestyle, inclusive of beachwear, resort wear, men’s, children’s and accessories. While attracting more than 7,500 buyers, designers, press, influencers, stylists, and other fashion industry leaders from over 60 countries across the globe, SwimShow continues to introduce new brands and create business opportunities that foster and support the growth of the swim industry.

