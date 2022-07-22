Swim The Globe powered by Miami Fashion Collective comes to Miami Swim Week

On July 16th, Swim The Globe powered by Miami Fashion Collective and Sky Yard Music Bar partnered for Miami Swim Week with a bang— a fashion event featuring top swim and resort wear designers. Celebrating its 6th year at the heart of Lincoln Road, Swim the Globe showcased sizzling designers at the swanky rooftop venue, with breathtaking views as the ideal Skyline backdrop to boot.

Bravo’s ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud’s collection returned this season, and the show was stocked with full of flair looks by S. Belleze Tropical, Zelstar Swimwear, Jillyrocks Swimwear, Sponsors included Bprime Health Boosters, Sunshine State Healthcare Solutions, Mr. Coleman, Vybelle, Noire Yachts, Urbanica The Hotels, Tony Brown Collection, Fenton Skin Care, Murray Salt Company, nails provided by Kayri Pozo and Liquiplx Nails, and powered by Miami Fashion Collective.



Swim the Globe

“Lincoln Road is in the heart of Miami Beach. We were thrilled to present Swim the Globe at a place where both locals and tourists have grown to love,” says producer Jeffrey Lubin of Jeffrey Lubin Group. “The looks are exotic, global, different and the models slayed the runway.“

More about Jillyrocks

Jillyrocks was founded in Las Vegas in 2019. With all the enthusiasm at pool parties and bikini contests, designer Jill pendergast had an opportunity to design sexy swimwear for women internationally. Noticed for exquisite designs, vibrant colors, fabrications and embellishments, Jill created a new addition to Jillyrock’s this year, envisioning more diversity in the swim community with custom prints, and making sizing inclusive for the brand extending Small – 3X this year.

More about BPrime:

Bprime Health Boosters are clinically-tested products that are packed with nature’s most powerful superfoods, plants, roots and herbs. This unique combination is effective with strengthening the immune system, helping cleanse the body, and recover health during periods of seasonal imbalance. Endorsed by 2 Heisman Trophy Winners, NFL Hall of Famer, Strongest Man in South America, and USA Gold Medalist.

##

Learn More

swimtheglobe.com

With love,

FWO