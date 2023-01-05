Swarovski Brings Mathemagical Style to Spring/Summer 23

Inspired by a world of crystallized imagination, Swarovski presents a new range of wondrous products for Spring/Summer 2023. Alongside evolutions of previous designs, there are spellbinding new families to explore.

For this season, Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert stepped into the Mathemagical Garden, where untold wonders are revealed. This is a place where magic and science meet, where geometry fuses with vibrant flora and fauna, and where dreams of crystals are beautifully brought to life. In even the smallest detail, harmony sings of the natural world in unison with science, art, and the existence of a space beyond time – where anything is possible.

While following these expressive ideas of color and form, Swarovski’s signature design language remains at the heart of the range. Expert precision and savoir-faire span the many choices of jewelry, watches, and accessories, all designed for joyful self-expression.

NEW TO OUR WORLD

Six original families make their début for Spring/Summer 2023, each offering fresh perspectives and never-seen-before designs.

FASHION SWAN

The iconic Swarovski Swan is transformed with luxurious detailing and a romantic vintage look in the Fashion Swan family, ensuring that a breathtaking statement is made with every decoration.



FLORERE

A garden of extraordinary flowers bursts into life, with shining combinations and unexpected colors unfolding before your eyes. This vibrant new collection explores a wide variety of floral motifs, each celebrating Swarovski’s artistry and savoir-faire in many different executions – from full cuts to delicate pave settings. The wonderland of precision and meticulous faceting highlights Swarovski’s cutting expertise at its best.



IDYLLIA

A life lived in magic. Like their utopian name, these intricate and picturesque creations of exotic flora and fauna transport the imagination to sights and wonders in faraway places.



POP SWAN

A youthful take on the iconic Swarovski Swan inspired by the graffiti movement, the Pop Swan family presents emboldened pieces that appear to drip with paint.



ROTA

Shifting gear with precise engineering and industrial style, the Rota family features mechanical designs filled with gears and wheels for a progressive world of fashion.



VOLTA

Laced with elegance and technically striking forms, the bow-inspired Volta family will wrap you in personal styling that makes each adornment feel like a gift. Offering a contemporary take on the romantic heart and ribbon motifs, these designs beautifully elevate the emotion of love, which makes them a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one.



Wonders abound with each new evolution.

