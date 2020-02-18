Susan Alexandra F/W20 Presentation At Public Arts

Susan Alexandra presented its Fall/Winter 2020 Collection, in an uplifting and extravagant musical at PUBLIC Arts in New York City. Actors, including veterans from her Spring/Summer 2020 collection such as Hunter Abrams, Benito Skinner, Lauren Servideo, and Richard Perez, as well as Aisha Kerensa, Jessica Joffe, and Larry Owens sang 4 original scores written by director MUR. Capturing the ups and downs, the beauty and dark sides of being a creative in New York City, Alexandra’s musical story evoked a sense of connectedness in every showgoer in the theatre.

After a dramatic sequence that illustrated Alexandra (played by Aisha Kerensa) being musically and physically knocked down by a disagreeable landlord (embodied by Jessica Joffe), and a string depression (Tessa Albertson, Jade Litaker, Demi Washington, Nyah Raposo, and Shane Fuller), the story comes to a triumphant and inspiring end that brought the house down. The musical featured new and original bag styles, hair bands, and campy costumes that all played a part in exhibiting the expanse of Alexandra’s glittering empire.



Susan Alexandra

Photos: Alexandra Arnold

SHOW CREDITS:

Hair: Naeemah LaFond for Amika Hair Care

Makeup: Rachel Krutchkoff

Nails: Holly Falcone for ORLY

Music & Lyrics: MUR

Choreography & Direction: Hannah Cullen

Costume Design: CJ Aslan, Jamie McCarty, Anthony Garcia Garcia, Katie Kimmel, Jessica Cambronero, Maggie McKenna, Megan Mussari

Special Thanks to the Susan Alexandra team, Katie Kimmel, Ana Mari de Quesada, Janie Korn, Disco Cubes

Special Thanks to Ketel One, Kettle Chips, St. Ives, Amika Hair Care, PUBLIC Arts at PUBLIC, Vans, Flamingo, Milk Bar, Sugarbear Hair, and Health-Ade Kombucha.

ABOUT SUSAN ALEXANDRA

Susan Alexandra is focused on bringing joy, dazzle, and wow to your existence. Best known for her signature beaded bags and playful jewels, every item is made by hand with care in NYC.

ABOUT PUBLIC

PUBLIC’s fundamental premise is LUXURY FOR ALL. It is built on four key pillars: service, style, unique experience and value. However, it’s not luxury as we traditionally know it, but luxury reflecting a new definition. Luxury is no longer about things or how much something costs. It is not a business classification, a price point or based on scarcity. Luxury is now about experiences and how something makes you feel. Luxury is being democratized and is now for everyone. The 3 bars, Diego, The Roof and Lobby Bar each have their own unique vibe and personality so depending on the time, you might end up hitting all three on the same night or just one, depending on your mood. Lushly landscaped gardens, multiple communal workspaces, and private event rooms, both indoor and outdoor atop the building with jaw-dropping 360-degree unobstructed views of the city, the spaces provide the ultimate in socializing, entertaining, working and even just people watching.

##

@susan_alexandra

susanalexandra.com

publichotels.com

