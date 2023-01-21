Sulvam Autumn/Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Collection

Cultural diversity – intersects, overlaps and crossovers freely with Punks, Tattoos, Kimono, and Suiting

Free to choose, as you like to wear

Details that flutter like a ribbon

Black, gold and red

Sulvam

The clothes are not easy to handle, but I work them and let them play to allow them to move and breathe, not hold them down too much.

There shouldn’t be racial or language barriers, everyone should be free and happy.

I believe that fashion and clothing can exist beyond these

