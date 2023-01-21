Sulvam Autumn/Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Collection

Cultural diversity – intersects, overlaps and crossovers freely with Punks, Tattoos, Kimono, and Suiting
Free to choose, as you like to wear
Details that flutter like a ribbon
Black, gold and red
Sulvam
The clothes are not easy to handle, but I work them and let them play to allow them to move and breathe, not hold them down too much.
There shouldn’t be racial or language barriers, everyone should be free and happy.
I believe that fashion and clothing can exist beyond these
