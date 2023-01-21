FWO
FWO

Sulvam Autumn/Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Collection

Cultural diversity – intersects, overlaps and crossovers freely with Punks, Tattoos, Kimono, and Suiting

Free to choose, as you like to wear
Details that flutter like a ribbon
Black, gold and red

Sulvam

The clothes are not easy to handle, but I work them and let them play to allow them to move and breathe, not hold them down too much.
There shouldn’t be racial or language barriers, everyone should be free and happy.
I believe that fashion and clothing can exist beyond these

##

Learn More

@sulvam_official
sulvam.com
Paris Fashion Week

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Songzio FW23 ‘Reflexion’ Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Songzio’s 23FW collection, titled ‘reflexion’, captures the coexisting dualities in human soul. Sometimes visible, yet sometimes invisible, this collection brings out the perplex senses...
Read more

White Mountaineering Autumn Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Men's FWO -
While going through the pandemic, I was spending more time in the mountain cottage far away from the city rather than an atelier in...
Read more

Steven Passaro – Fall/Winter 2023 Waterboys

Paris FWO -
`Water as Metaphor for Emotion Inspires Men's Wear Collection As a Pisces, I have a strong relationship with Adam’s Ale," said Passaro. "Like a call...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.