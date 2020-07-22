Style Tips: How To Make A Fashion Statement With Your Outfit

On the surface, fashion may seem like nothing more than people prancing around dressed up in fancy outfits. But when you think about it more thoroughly, fashion is always in the front line of communicating something bigger. Today more than ever people push themselves to stand out in the crowd and make a statement. Many would say that with fashion pretty much anything goes nowadays, but bear in mind that there is always a fine line between making a fashion statement and achieving the opposite – looking like an absolute fashion disaster.

Everyone who wants to be an early adopter and stand out should know that the key is in making your outfit look effortless no matter how much thought you actually put in it. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of tips that will successfully help you make a fashion statement in an effortless way. Take a relaxed approach to styling yourself and learn how to shine like a true fashion star.



Photos: Melody Jacob on Unsplash

Mix Up Different Styles

Fashion is all about being flexible and there is no better way to make a statement than to combine different styles together and create a whole new look. Take an edgy, black leather jacket and pair it with a soft pastel flowing skirt, or switch up the full suit outfit by adding structured shorts instead of trousers. The result will be a statement outfit with an unexpected twist, as you have mixed up various styles in a way they all end up working together.

Photos: Malcolm Lightbody on Unsplash

Spread Awareness With Slogan Tees And Shirts

Wearing printed words on your clothing is an excellent way to spread awareness wherever you are. You can’t communicate with everyone you come across, but you can share your thoughts visibly with a well-presented message printed on a piece of clothing. There is a variety of slogan tees and shirts out there, so whether you choose a small subtle text or a ‘loud’ not today Satan shirt, you are guaranteed to make a statement. If anything, sharing your or someone else’s opinion on your shirt is a great conversation starter. Besides, it will give you an opportunity to inform and maybe even educate others about sensitive or controversial subjects. A slogan tee is a very versatile piece of clothing, so you can dress it up with pretty much anything, from heels and a dress to jeans and sneakers.

Photos: Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

In A Sea of LBD – Wear White

The little black dress is a classic and always a great choice, but if you want to stand out and make a statement at the next cocktail party, opt for white instead. A simple color swap from the traditional black to the sophisticated white will turn all eyes on you. White is a color that works great all year round, and a white dress will make you look incredibly classy and effortlessly chic at the same time. Top the look with nude accessories to keep it simple or go for a bold alternative and enjoy wearing your outfit with confidence.

Photos: Karly Jones on Unsplash

Accessorizing Can Truly Make A Difference

When it comes to styling an outfit, accessorizing can definitely make a world of difference. Accessories have evolved throughout the years, and today the key to wearing the right accessory lies in the way it actually makes you feel. A statement outfit should be accompanied by a statement piece of accessory. Even if you went with a basic white tee with jeans, the right accessory can spice it up and make your outfit unique. Whether you are wearing a necklace, a pair of earrings or a silk scarf, always bear in mind that this statement piece can change the whole outfit style. For example, take the traditional little black dress into consideration. The way you style it can transform it completely, and you can go from business casual to elegant within seconds if you pair it with the right accessories.

Photos: Atikh Bana on Unsplash

Wear Your Sunglasses Whenever You Get A Chance

Although we already discussed how accessories are one of the key elements for achieving a statement outfit, sun shades deserve to be pointed out, since nothing screams ‘fashion statement’ as much as this type of accessory. You might not be able to wear your sunglasses everywhere, but when you do, make sure you wear them with style. Besides the fact that they are an excellent addition to any outfit, sunnies are useful and it’s always good to carry them around in your bag as you never know when you might need them. Invest in a pair of shades that match the shape of your face and opt for a versatile design so you can combine them with any outfit.

Photos: Alyssa Strohmann on Unsplash

Shop Brands That Support The Same Causes You Do

Nobody can stay indifferent to the sight of where the fashion industry is headed nowadays, and to how clothing brands have recently started to spread awareness and promote inclusivity among communities. The new generation of consumers is witnessing the way brands are being pushed to go way beyond their classic business interests to become advocates. Since there is a new relationship between the brand and the consumer, there is no better statement outfit than the one consisting of pieces shopped at brands who support the same causes you believe in. Today’s consumers opt for brands who stand for diversity, inclusivity and youth empowerment and the fact that you can support a cause through clothing is truly amazing.

Fashion Is Art – And Art Can Speak Volumes

Fashion statements aren’t about wearing the flashiest item, expensive clothes or extreme colors. What we wear can say so much about us, so you should know that creating a style comes in many forms. Whether you opt for a monochrome, minimalistic look, mix patterns, or go for a slogan tee with boyfriend jeans, your outfit should be based on how you feel and the energy you want to convey through wearing it. Iconic style consists of the items that make you feel like yourself, so make the most out of it by using it to make a statement.

##