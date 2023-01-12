Student Fashion Tricks on the Cheap

The vast majority of students have to live on a budget. But it doesn’t mean that you cannot look fabulous at the same time. With reasonable planning, dedication, and creativity, students can be fashionable on the cheap. This guide will help you to achieve just that.

Start with Planning

When you have limited resources, there is no place for guessing and going on a whim. The more clear idea you have about how you want to look, the better it is.

With that out of the way, take time to define your fashion goals and budget. You can limit it to a specific period, like a semester or a year. To do so, follow these tips:

Decide on the basics of your wardrobe in terms of colors, materials, and style. Basics include T-shirts, pants, skirts, or coats.

Make sure you know your body and choose the right size. A lot of times, clothes do not look stylish just because they do not fit you properly;

Think of your overall aesthetics. Look for inspiration on Pinterest, Instagram, or even in favorite movies.

Explore options out of your comfort zone, at least in theory. This doesn’t mean buying something immediately, but think about what could look flattering on you.

Prioritize comfort and confidence before a fashion fling. Some trends go out of style so fast that there is no reason to sacrifice your comfort for them.

Overall, decide how you want to look, what color and fabrics you like, and how much you can spend on your wardrobe per month or per year.

Create a Capsule Wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe is a great solution for students. Capsule means a limited number of garments that can be easily matched with each other in a multitude of combinations.

Often, a capsule includes a couple of bottoms, tops, and shoes. The idea is to invest in good quality items that will serve you for a long time. It is important to base your capsule on more classic items that do not go out of style. This could be a traditional black dress, white top, or natural and warm sweater. Another benefit of a capsule wardrobe is that you do not spend too much time thinking about what you are wearing today.

Shop Wisely

Shopping should be purposeful and reasonable when you don’t have much money. This means going to a store or searching online with a clear idea of what you need. Here is how you can make your shopping experience more affordable:

Buy only things you need, not something you might not wear at all;

It is better to buy one high-quality item than 3 low-quality things that will be ruined in two months;

Look for sales, discounts, or offers online and offline;

Use students discounts and deals available;

Consider thrifting;

Buy only things that look good on you and will go well with the rest of your wardrobe.

We all are prone to buy more than we need. Try to be sustainable and cut down on all impulsive purchases.

Work with Accessories

One of the easiest ways to upgrade a look is to accessorize. A couple of great pieces can go a long way, and with matching new accessories, you can create more outfits.

These accessories might include a statement belt, a scarf, a structured bag, or a jewelry set. And you can pick something more adventurous compared to more classic garments to add a focal point.

Try Altering Clothes

If you have an eye for design and want to be creative, you can try to alter some old clothes. For example, you can take some of your old pieces, look through your relatives’ wardrobes, or find something great in a thrift store.

With some sewing and stitching, you can adjust those pieces to your body, give them a new life, and create unique looks that express your personality.

Sell Things You Do Not Wear

When you need more money for clothes, start by selling the items you no longer need or like. The chances are, there are some pieces you can offer to others.

If the clothes are in good condition, someone else might love them. There are plenty of apps and websites students can sell their old garments on. Maybe you’ll also find something for your liking there in the meantime. This is a sustainable practice that keeps your closet decluttered and gives you more money for new pieces.

Be Careful with Your Items

If you invest in a good garment that is supposed to serve you for years, make sure to take good care of it. Wash them according to the instructions, store them carefully, and make simple repairs when needed. This way, students can make their favorite pieces last longer.

In Summary

It is possible to look stylish on a budget. Students just need to be more cautious and creative with their choices. Make sure you know what you want and what looks good on you. Decide on the budget and go for something of better quality and a more classic style. Also, upgrade your shopping game and find the best deals.

