Staying Fashionable Without Spending Too Much On Shopping

Everyone wants to look good which is why they constantly try keeping up with the latest fashion trends.

But, since clothing tastes change every year, last year’s trends seem really outdated the following season. However, many people have this major misconception about fashion and that it takes a lot of money to look stylish. People often get infatuated with some of the biggest fashion brands like Chanel, Gucci and Fendi because they look up to many celebrities who actually wear these expensive clothes and look fashionable. But that’s not the only way.

Plan out a shopping budget

Before you engage in any shopping activities, you should start by creating a budget. By having one you are simply creating a plan on how to spend your money. Using this strategy, you will be able to plan your spending in advance which may even lead to saving some money. For example, if you consider yourself a big spender, one way of sticking to a budget is by shopping through online catalogues.

They are becoming more and more popular these days as they offer many payment opportunities, especially to those who want to change their spending habits and who have a bad credit score rating. For example, many websites like Catalogues247 offer online shopping catalogues that allow their customers to pay in weekly and monthly installments. This means that when you want to shop in excess, you can spread out your costs without worrying that you will spend your entire budget all at once.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Scout for sales and outlet stores

Another way to stick to your budget and still look fashionable is by waiting for sales in your favorite stores. For example, you can look at the store’s website or on social media to track when sales are coming up which usually happens when there is a seasonal transition. Some stores even offer bigger discounts if you shop online, so this could save you both money and time waiting in line outside the store.

Another way to keep your budget low is by shopping from outlet stores. In fact, many clothing pieces often end up on sale because stores need to make space for new goods. They sometimes include high-end fashion brands that are sold for a fraction of their regular retail price. Therefore, if you are heading to an outlet store, you could even ask the salespeople when they are going to put out new items next so you will be the first to shop your favorite brand pieces.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

Opt for the classics

When you are building your closet, make sure you have enough staples which can serve as the base for many different outfits. These staples may refer to neutral color clothes, without complex patterns and can be easily combined with other clothes. For example, you could own plain t-shirts with different necklines and in multiple colors, a pair of the same fitting denim jeans, a decent jacket and casual and formal footwear.

In fact, many believe that having a small closet filled with good-quality clothes is a better option than having a big closet with ill-fitting items. Not only will you save money this way, but it will seem as if you are going shopping all the time. Define what classic clothes constitute for you and start from there.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Go shopping from your closet

Another way of saving more money is to review what you already have in your closet. Almost everyone has a piece of clothing they haven’t worn in a while. But, as fashion trends evolve every season, there could be something in your wardrobe you may have forgotten about like your flared trousers which are so in this season. This way you will already have these bottoms without breaking the bank. The key is to be creative and come up with different stylish combinations that will create new looks.

Another thing you can do with the clothes you already have, but don’t know how to style them is to personalize them. For example, you can cut a pair of old jeans into shorts and you will have a new pair of bottoms without spending money. Also, look for an older jacket and personalize it by whipping out some paint and you will have old outwear which will look as good as new.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Add accessories for a fresh look

The right accessories can actually make a very big difference to your overall look. From clutches and mini bags to scarves and statement jewelry, there are endless and inexpensive ways of how you can add flair to your look without spending too much money. For example, if you are looking for statement jewelry which will go well with every casual and formal wear, you should opt for pearls as they have been and will always remain a timeless classic.

Another accessory you could always incorporate is the watch. While high-end brands are releasing new styles every season, you can look for a designer-inspired watch at half the cost. You could go for a chunky statement watch for your casual wear and a bracelet style watch for formal events. Lastly, scarves are another accessory which creates a chic look for very little money. If your look includes neutral colors, you could go for a bright color scarf to bring up the quality look of your outfit.

Photo by STIL from Unsplash

Final thoughts

Staying fashionable doesn’t mean you should wear expensive clothes only, but instead, you can create a stylish look even when you are on a budget. Although people often shop because new clothes make them feel good, you don’t have to go overboard with your spending. In fact, take inventory of your closet and organize it to see which pieces of clothing you can put together to create a new look. Complement each look with a statement accessory and you will have a fresh look straight from the runway without breaking the bank.

