BUY LOCAL. CREATE JOBS. SAVE LIVES.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UpCycle Foundation began creating jobs for professional seamstresses who where furloughed due to the pandemic. Since March 21st, 2020 their team has produced 1,775 cloth masks and donated more than 700 in efforts to address the face masks shortage, helping the general public and front line workers stay healthy and protected.

Help us continue to support our community by purchasing a mask made locally!

Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways to help stop the spread of the COVID-19, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with social distancing and washing your hands frequently.

You can support them and buy masks here.

FACE MASK DONATION CAMPAIGN

DONATE MASKS, CREATE JOBS, SAVE LIVES!

In response to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the UpCycle Foundation is committed to using a portion of donated resources to help our community by producing face masks to be donated.For every $3 you give we will donate one mask to our Health care Heroes! One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards the making of cloth face masks to be donated to our health care heroes working in the front lines of COVID-19. Furthermore, with your help through donations, we can provide work to a handful of seamstresses currently out of jobs as a result of this pandemic crisis. All masks are made in Miami for Miami.

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY!

At the beginning of March 2020, the UpCycle Foundation received a donation of more than 7,000 new 100% heavy cotton t-shirts that were incorrectly printed for a Florida school. Due to COVID-19 quarantine, the t-shirts could not be shipped to the recycling facility and remained in storage.

After extensive research, and in response to the CDC call out to make house-made masks, we have decided to make them out the 100% heavy cotton material from the t-shirts donated to help in the global shortage of N95 face masks.

