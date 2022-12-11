Star-Studded International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 Was a Huge Success

Bollywood celebrity Iulia Vantur hit the runway as International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 celebrated 8 years of success, with a top show featuring international designers showcasing their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. The event was produced & directed by Cheryle Dias & Presented by International Fashion Council and the Opulence Events in partnership with Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.

Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the event said, “We did it once again. We all thank the Almighty for giving us the energy to put up such a show as every designer brought their top creations. Hayden’s creativity and his team were incredible.”

She said after presenting such a high-level show, the responsibility for upcoming shows is now even more bigger.

International Fashion Week Dubai, the biggest fashion week of Dubai started with an exclusive opening exclusive gala dinner at the high-end Soho Garden at Palm Jumeirah which included distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

As every year, IFWD introduced unique designers from different parts of the world. Day 1’s opening designer, Fashion Gathering, a high-end boutique from Kuwait, showcased its dynamic collection on the ramp walk, it was a theatre of elegance.The second designer- Diana Filipova from Bulgaria, presented her gorgeous, ready-to-wear collection that dazzled the audience. The third designer, from the marvellous country of passion, Italy- Cristina Del Preposto, indulged us with her colourful, designed luxury leather bags. And lastly, the finale designer of day 1, Akl Fakih from Lebanon, showcased his elegant Haute Couture and Bridal collection that signified the beauty and culture of Lebanon through his fashion clothing.

Day 1 of International Fashion Week Dubai ended with a grand designer from Lebanon, while Day 2 of IFWDS started with a great Lebanese Fashion Designer Missaki who after showcasing his collection at International Fashion Week Paris, showcased his new elegant Haute Couture collection at IFWD. The second show of the day, Yoshii Boutique showcased its gorgeous designer collections on the catwalk with high-end combined designer couture collections, the third show of day 2, Hanayan, the famous local Abaya brand, showcased its elegant Abaya collection that stunned the audience once again. The finale of the grand event was graced by none other than Archana Kochhar, a celebrity fashion designer from India. Being one of the favourites among the Bollywood glitterati, several Bollywood stars, including Shahruk khan and Kareena Kapoor, have collaborated with her. At her grand show in IFWD, showstopper and celebrity Iulia Vantur wowed the crowd by walking the runway in a stunning piece from Kocchar’s collection and making a charming impression on the audience. Furthermore, two final showstoppers, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, elevated the finale of the show. Fashion designer Archana Kocchar has been showcasing her collection on national and international runways for over a decade. Each creation is personalized by Archana Kochhar with vibrant creativity and passion that are uniquely her own. Her showcase at the grand finale of International Fashion Week Dubai included her latest vibrant collection titled ‘Betelgeuse’, which combines contrasting red and black colour schemes with shimmering sequences.

Designers who participated in the Exhibiton included the likes of Cristina Del Preposto from Receti Roma Italy, Katia Panteli from Greece, Yoshii Boutique from Dubai, from Poland MISBHV, The Zisou & Bohema Clothing Celebrities and international crowds have descended in Dubai, marking the fashion industry’s sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy. As the city of lights fills up with designers and executives from all over the world. Moreover, the event was attended by celebrity actress Fatma Alabdulah and an abundance of French and local influencers.

IFWD is sponsored and supported by the largest retail store in Europe: Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, the event’s prominent sponsor, has partnered with International Fashion Week Dubai for three seasons as well as International Fashion Week Paris.

IFWD is held twice a year in Dubai, Paris and Milan with its spring summer and Fall winter shows and is the only fashion week in Dubai which falls under the official International fashion week calender, and is also the most sustainable fashion week and known for their credibility in organizing the shows regularly.

International fashion week is yet again open to sponsor/ designer/ exhibitor bookings for upcoming the shows in Dubai, Paris, Milan, New York, and Qatar.

