“Spring Fling” by Tanner Fletcher Comes to NYFW

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Tanner Fletcher is a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand by co-founders Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. Drawing inspiration from the nostalgia of a retro school dance, the latest offering from the brand celebrates carefree fun with a refined twist, once again seamlessly merging the worlds of decades past with Tanner Fletcher’s uniquely modern take on genderless fashion.

Committed to merging the worlds of fashion with interior design, the duo’s Spring / Summer 2023 outing takes a cue from dreamy “spring flings” of the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s, with a presentation that seamlessly integrated the duo’s expertise in crafting spaces as well as garments. With sets designed by the co-founders where models mingled and danced the night away, Tanner Fletcher’s “spring fling” brought the retro concept alive – but with a uniquely modern, Tanner Fletcher twist.

Tanner Fletcher

Photos: Cameron Whaley & Grace Pickett

The Spring / Summer 2023 offering from Tanner Fletcher features a larger range of ready-to-wear than previously seen, including looks for all occasions ranging from more casual basics to formal attire such as evening wear and suiting. As always, every piece in the collection is designed and cut for any gender identity, giving the customer the freedom to find the perfect fit, no matter their gender expression.

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Portofino Gin

Ideal Glass Studios

Hair: Aubrey Loots

Make-Up: New York Make-Up Academy

Casting: Cano Casting

##

Learn More

@tanner.fletcher

tannerfletcherstudios.com

With love,

FWO