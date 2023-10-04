Spotlight.Fashion Unveils Four Incredible SS24 Collections during Paris Fashion Week

Spotlight.Fashion proudly showcased collections from four international fashion designers on the runways of Paris Fashion Week. Kavita Thulasidas, eauddo, Fait Par Foutch, and Ocean Kiana wowed guests at Hotel Alfred Sommier with eye-catching designs inspired by their cultural roots and passion for art and creativity. The designers each have achieved success across the globe and debuted collections that showed their quality craftsmanship and unique approach to design.



KAVITA THULASIDAS by Stylemart

Hailing from Singapore, Kavita Thulasidas has created a name for herself throughout Asia through her namesake label as well as as the head of Stylemart. As the 2022 Winner of a National Design Competition “Singapore Stories” by the Singapore Fashion Council, Thulasidas’ journey has never been about the destination, rather the passion for perfection, drive for excellence, and the infinite pleasure in doing it right in every step.

“I have always stayed true to my identity, culture, and heritage as a Singaporean-born Indian woman. My upbringing in a modern yet traditional cosmopolitan city like Singapore, where I have been privileged to have been given the best in life, has cultivated and given me an eye for good things and great taste. I have tremendous passion for the craftsmanship in traditional Asian embroidery and textile, fashion is not merely clothing for me but more a piece of art and an expression of my soul.” – Kavita Thulasidas

Aiming to permeate her art worldwide, this collection, Heritage Reinterpreted, represents a tribute to the cultural collage of Singapore, to the wisdom of those who came before us, and a promise to the ones who will follow us. This collection seeks to reflect quintessential Asian sensibilities while inspiring a contemporary perspective, bringing alive Asian aesthetics in textile, craftsmanship, and cultural nuances of cut and style. When fashion becomes art and it is entrenched with rich history and culture, it becomes timeless.



eauddo

Fabiola Oddo created eauddo in 2020 to revive her hyper femininity. The Cannes born, New York-based brand developed from a love of the paradox between futuristic inspirations and vintage classics. Since the age of 18, Oddo’s young eyes have been amazed by the artists at the Festival of Cannes, Milan Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week. The designer has past experience in haute couture and tailoring and has been involved in designs for both men and women for brands like Gucci, Prada, and Saint Laurent.

eauddo SS24 represents Oddo’s vision of a glamorous, old Hollywood fairytale. Designed for those who are not afraid to be overdressed, the silk, liquid satin, chiffon, and lace looks felt elevated, classic, and most importantly like wearable art. eauddo hopes its customer will never settle for the latest trend.



Ocean Kiana

Ocean Kiana is an Nishinaabe woodland-style artist from North Western Ontario raised by the matriarchs of her family. She is based in Toronto, Canada, and has done work with the Toronto Raptors, OVO, and Manitobah Mukluk’s. She creates her own textiles using Anishinaabe patterns and designs. Her work is influenced by the land and water that her people have lived on for thousands of generations north of Lake Superior. Kiana hopes to use fashion and design to tell Indigenous stories.

Available now, the Love On The Brain collection was inspired by the deep shade of red used throughout the years in her work and in different mediums. Kiana thought hard about the people she loves and shows love every day and felt inspired to grow that feeling into a collection of deep reds, pinks, and contrasting black and white. The black and white pieces represent the designer’s appreciation for her loved ones who have passed on.



Fait Par Foutch

Founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, Fait Par Foutch is a sustainable slow fashion brand inspired by French culture, vintage art, and romance. Founder & Designer, Megan Foutch, likes to refer to it as an unconventional modern-day couturier on the principles of love, individuality & female empowerment. Each piece is handcrafted with intricate details from sustainably sourced & reclaimed vintage materials.

This collection, An Ode to the Icons, is inspired by the icons that radiated timeless sophistication, glamor and femininity like Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. Designing this collection was particularly rewarding for Foutch. Each design changed with on the spot experimenting and innovation. She hopes to inspire others to showcase their creativity and sense of individuality through whatever they choose to do. Modern-day icons and fans of Fait Par Foutch include Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Madison Beer, Addison Rae, and Lauren Conrad.

About Spotlight.Fashion

Spotlight focuses on providing a hybrid, turn-key solution for brands looking to create events and activations. Spotlight provides the solution to designers seeking a top-quality fashion show by offering the flexibility of a group show or custom-designed event based on the individual’s brand needs. Spotlight dives deep into each brand’s DNA to ideate and conceptualize the event and gives access to its incredible network of influencers, models, media, and creative concept teams.

