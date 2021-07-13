Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Post Press Release – Miami Swim Week at Paraiso

Represented by TARA, Ink.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach – A pioneer in being inclusive with woman of all shapes, sizes, age, backgrounds even those with special handicaps. This year they also included influencers stars . A continuance celebrating all women .

They presented during PARAISO Miami Beach at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club on July 10th. Guests gathered at the panoramic pool deck at Baia Beach Club, where the runway was built over the spacious pool, with the beautiful Miami city skyline serving as the ultimate backdrop. The highly anticipated event was sponsored by Cincoro Tequila, VOSA Spirits and with hair and makeup by Sean Donaldson Hair.



Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants. Its annual Miami runway show which collectively rounds out this remarkable group of authentic and aspirational women- has become the go-to show during swim week in Miami.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel Jasmine Sanders opened the runway followed by Natalie Mariduena, Kathy Jacobs, Brooks Nader and Katrina Scott, as well as the 13 Swim Search hopefuls selected from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual open casting call, accompanied by the surprise appearance of Haley Kalil, co-winner of the first ever Sports Illustrated open casting call in 2018, modeling swimsuits featured in the annual 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, hitting stands July 19. Designer brands graced the runway featuring 2022 Resort collections debuting in individual shows during PARAISO Miami Beach, the official platform for swim shows, events and brand activations in Miami from July 8 to 11.

Designers in the show Included: Asherah, HAUS OF PINKLEMONADE, Norma Kamali, AEXAE, Matte Collection, Bfyne, ViX Paula Hermanny, Tropic of C, Anna Kosturova, Tori Praver, Toluca Swim, Andi Bagus, Frankies Bikinis, Yandy, Missoni, Ola Vida, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Avis Bendita, Indah, Fisch, TRIANGL, Oh Polly, Lybethras, Sage Swim, Beach Riot, Heavy Manners, Savannah Morrow, Myra Swim, Chloe Rose, Agent Provocateur, Bain de Minuit, The Merger NYC, Nessy Swim, and Lace by Tanaya.

Media Interview Opportunity

Media may request interviews with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 models Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena, Kathy Jacobs, Brooks Nader, and Katrina Scott, along with the 13 Sports Illustrated Swim contestants that were selected in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search: Ally Courtnall, Christen Harper, Taylor Sharpe, Kristen Louelle, Allie Ayers, Ella Halikas, Saje Nicole, Summer Wilson, Alex Aust, Amanda Kay, Chelsea Heath, Katie Austin, and Natalie Gage.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a new lifestyle brand that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit.

##

Learn More

@si_swimsuit

swimsuit.si.com

With love,

FWO