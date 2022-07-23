Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach Makes History

The highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during PARAISO Miami Beach made history as iconic fitness expert Denise Austin, 65, and SI Swimsuit Rookie Katie Austin, 29, were the first mother-daughter duo to walk a runway together.

Held at the W Hotel South Beach last Saturday night, the annual fashion extravaganza also featured model Nicole Williams making a surprise pregnancy revelation on the runway with husband and NFL star Larry English, who bent down to kiss his wife’s life-bearing tummy.

Curvy model Hunter McGrady also shook things up as she strutted her stuff alongside older sister Michaela McGrady, promoting body inclusivity in the fashion industry. Celebrity guests in attendance included Real Housewives of Miami stars Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Larsa Pippen, and Kiki Barth, along with cast members from Bravo TV’s Family Karma, including Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana, Bali Chaninani, Monica McCandele, and Monica Vaswani.



Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

