Spoil Your Dog With These Luxury Items For National Dog Month

As if we needed a reason to splurge on our little pups, what better time than August as National Dog Month to treat our favorite canine companions to all the best accessories that, let’s be honest, they definitely need! From luxury collars, leashes and harnesses to chic poop bag holders (yes, that’s right!), carriers and even travel pet bowls that fold flat, your doggie will never be so stylish! With unique designs and quality materials (like premium, responsibly sourced leather and high quality metal hardware), taking your dog out for walks and adventures just got a lot cuter. Shop all the Ivy Cove pet accessories and treat your best friend to the look of luxury they deserve.



Ivy Cove is a luxury collection of handcrafted women’s and men’s leather accessories and lifestyle accoutrements that embody laidback luxury, wanderlust and freedom. Skillfully hewn by Montecito, California based founder Ivy Moliver, Ivy Cove is thoughtfully curated from the best artisans that the global community have to offer. The collection includes a variety of women’s and men’s shoes, belts and handbags to leather goods for the home, travel, lifestyle, pet accessories and even baby items all made with the finest materials.

