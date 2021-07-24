Sperry Launches Outer Banks Capsule Collection

Pogue or Kook, only style matters in this new capsule dropping just in time for season 2 of Netflix hit

Sperry, the heritage footwear brand rooted in American style has partnered with Netflix to create a footwear collection for men and women based on the hit adventure-packed series Outer Banks.

Sperry x OBX incorporates elements of the show’s unique style into Sperry classics and is fitting for Kooks and Pogues, alike. From seersucker-lined AOs that will go with every Ward Cameron suit, to distressed sneakers for the true Pogue in you, there is something here for every fan. And now that John B. and Sarah Cameron are on the run together, there is no reason to choose just one!



The Sperry x Outer Banks collection channels character identities and show storylines throughout. A special edition Authentic Original boat shoe takes Kook style to a new level with gold foil details and laser etched designs that refer to scenes from the show. The rubber outsole is printed with an aerial view of the ocean. A slip-on canvas sneaker for men and women reflects the relaxed, easy on easy off vibe of Pogue life. Webbing details on the women’s Crest Vibe sneaker are inspired by Kiara’s bracelet while the license plates of John B’s van are recreated on the heel tags of the men’s sneaker. A treasure map print is featured on the shoes’ insoles. A limited edition navy blue women’s Crest Vibe sneaker, complete with Sperry’s signature barrel-tied lacing will be available exclusively at Journeys. Sperry x OBX shoes are packaged in specially designed shoeboxes that mirror the show’s imagery and aesthetic. To complement the OBX launch, Sperry is hosting an online contest where fans can enter to win a treasure of their own: $1,000 and a year’s worth of free shoes.

“This capsule collection with Netflix is very exciting for us here at Sperry. Our brand is very native to the show and its setting on the water, and the surf and preppy style of the product resonates with our customers. On top of that, tapping into the show’s fans for this collection enables us to reach a young audience,” says Elizabeth Drori, CMO Sperry.

The Sperry x OBX collection will launch July 19th at Sperry retail stores, Sperry.com and Journeys. Price points range from $64-$95. Season 2 of Netflix’s Outer Banks will premiere July 30th.

ABOUT SPERRY

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. The brand is now fully rooted in the history of American style and continues to craft the tools for life’s memorable experiences on, off and by the water. From the invention of the world’s first boat shoe, Sperry remains the leader in the boat shoe category, and has also expanded its business into casuals, wet weather, boots and sneakers. The brand is primarily distributed through leading premium and better lifestyle retailers, as well as through Sperry retail stores and Sperry.com. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. www.sperry.com @sperry

