“Soon We’ll Dance Again,” KÛR Collection AW21

Titled “Soon We’ll Dance Again,” KÛR Collection AW21 is a series of looks for confident and fearless women who love miracles in life. With minimalism at its core, the collection features a monochrome palette and strikes the perfect balance of statement and comfort.

Geometric, body-conscious and trans-seasonal, these looks can be worn for a number of occasions, from day to night.



KÛR Collection

Since its inception in 2011, KÛR Collection has merged artisanal handmade lace with contemporary fashion, creating a product which has less impact on the planet and more direct impact to people and community. Made by an all-women collective of artisans, KÛR Collection utilizes 100% cotton for its handmade bobbin (Beeralu) lace, a storied tradition in the southern coastal region of Sri Lanka dating back to the 16th century.

About KÛR Collection

Inspired by the old Ceylon (Sri Lanka) and its storied history, KÛR Collection is a women’s ready-to-wear label by Kasuni Rathnasuriya. Born in the southern coastal region of Sri Lanka, Rathnasuriya started KÛR Collection in 2011 as a one-of-a-kind brand that fuses the tradition of handmade Beeralu lace with contemporary fashion. With an emphasis on traceability and craftsmanship, KÛR Collection empowers an all-women crew of rural artisans, forging a sustainable community that upholds the centuries-old practice of lace weaving.

##

With love,

FWO